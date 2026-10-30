A New Approach To Cat's FIP Prevention: Japanese Startup Reports Early Findings From Oral Antiviral Candidate HNW-001

HNW-001 reached the intestine, with fecal viral loads falling for ~1 week post-dose in some naturally infected cats. Optimized dosing will test reproducibility.

OITA, 大分県, JAPAN, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Happy Neko-chan Wan-chan (Japan) Completes Exploratory Feline Studies of HNW-001, an Oral Drug Candidate Targeting Feline CoronavirusHappy Neko-chan Wan-chan, Inc. ("HNW"), a veterinary drug discovery startup founded in 2025, announced the completion of exploratory feline studies of HNW-001, an oral small-molecule drug candidate designed to address feline coronavirus (FCoV) infection before it progresses to feline infectious peritonitis (FIP), a severe and often fatal disease.FCoV spreads readily among cats, particularly in multi-cat households, breeding facilities and shelters. Although treatments for FIP have advanced, options targeting the underlying intestinal infection remain limited. HNW-001 aims to address this unmet need.## Key Study ResultsHNW completed pharmacokinetic and exploratory efficacy studies in cats, yielding three principal findings:**Targeted intestinal exposure:** Oral HNW-001 reached the intestinal tract, where FCoV primarily replicates, while systemic exposure remained low.**Initial tolerability:** Repeat dosing in naturally infected cats provided preliminary tolerability data.**Sustained viral RNA reduction in some cats:** Fecal FCoV RNA levels continued declining for approximately one week after treatment ended in a subset of treated cats.The exploratory efficacy study involved a small number of animals and did not demonstrate a consistent reduction across the treatment group as a whole."We observed continued reductions in fecal viral RNA after dosing stopped in some cats, giving us valuable insights for optimizing treatment," said Shigeru Matsuoka, Representative Director of HNW. "Our priority is understanding these responses and establishing whether they can be reproduced. Ultimately, we aim to address FCoV infection before FIP develops."## A Different Approach to Feline CoronavirusUnlike antivirals that directly target viral components, HNW-001 focuses on host-cell mechanisms that FCoV depends on for replication.By targeting intestinal infection in cats already carrying FCoV, HNW aims to explore a preventive approach that could eventually reduce the risk of FIP and potentially limit viral transmission among cats.## From University Research to Feline Studies in Approximately One YearWithin approximately one year of its founding, HNW advanced a university-discovered compound into studies involving cats.By conducting manufacturing, formulation, pharmacokinetic and target-animal studies in parallel, the company has sought to identify development risks early.Key milestones include:**Manufacturing:** Scaled production from laboratory quantities to tens of grams.**Formulation:** Developed a concentrated oral formulation suitable for practical feline dosing.**Pharmacokinetics:** Confirmed intestinal delivery with low systemic exposure.**Tolerability:** Collected preliminary repeat-dose tolerability data.**Efficacy:** Completed an exploratory controlled study in naturally infected cats.## Next Steps: Optimizing Dosing and Confirming ReproducibilityHNW will optimize dosing based on pharmacokinetic findings and conduct additional studies in naturally infected cats, using predefined criteria to evaluate whether reductions in fecal viral RNA can be reproduced across multiple animals.The company also plans to measure infectious virus, rather than viral RNA alone, to assess the potential impact on viral shedding and transmission."Preventing FIP requires approaches that address infection before severe disease develops," said Tomomi Takano, Director of HNW. "These early findings support further investigation of intestinal FCoV control. Our next priority is optimizing dosing and rigorously evaluating reproducibility."## About FCoV and FIPFeline coronavirus is widespread among cats and generally causes mild or asymptomatic intestinal infection. In a small proportion of infected cats, viral and host factors can lead to FIP, a potentially fatal systemic disease.## About Happy Neko-chan Wan-chan, Inc.Founded in November 2025, Happy Neko-chan Wan-chan, Inc. is a veterinary drug discovery company based in Oita, Japan, developing innovative treatments for infectious diseases affecting dogs and cats.**Website:## Important NoticeHNW-001 is an investigational compound that has not received veterinary regulatory approval in any country. The reported findings are preliminary and do not establish clinical efficacy, FIP prevention or reduced transmission.## Media Contact

Yasuhiro Odajima

Happy Neko-chan Wan-chan Inc

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A New Approach to Cat's FIP Prevention: Japanese Startup Reports Early Findings from Oral Antiviral Candidate HNW-001 News Provided By Happy Neko-chan Wan-chan Inc October 30, 2026, 11:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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