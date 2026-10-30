Game Of Thrones Star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Spends Night In Kyiv Metro Shelter Amid Russian Air Raid Threats Pics

MENAFN - Live Mint) Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau spent Wednesday night in an underground metro station in Kyiv, Ukraine, as residents sought shelter amid the threat of Russian missile and drone attacks.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau spends night in Kyiv metro station during air raids

The Danish actor later shared photographs of his experience on social media, drawing attention to the difficult conditions faced by Ukrainian civilians.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, best known for playing Jaime Lannister in HBO 's popular fantasy series Game of Thrones, spent the night of 28 October inside a Kyiv metro station as air raid warnings continued across the Ukrainian capital.

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Sharing his experience on Instagram Stories, Coster-Waldau described the night as difficult and pointed out the difference between his temporary experience and what Ukrainian residents have to endure regularly.

"Spent the night in the Kyiv Metro. Pretty rough night (sic)," he wrote.

He went on to highlight how thousands of Ukrainians have little choice but to seek shelter whenever attacks threaten their cities.

"I get to do it one night and tell the tale but for thousands of Ukrainians its a necessity to be safe during the shelling. We need to keep helping the civilians and uphold the rules we all agree on @undp (sic)," he added.

The actor is currently visiting Ukraine as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). His visit comes as the country continues to deal with the impact of Russia's full-scale invasion and repeated aerial attacks on civilian areas and infrastructure.

Actor shares photographs from underground shelter

Photographs from the metro station showed Coster-Waldau resting on a makeshift cot. He was wearing a blue UNDP hoodie and appeared to have his backpack and a separate bag containing his supplies with him.

The actor also shared a screenshot of Kyiv' s air raid alerts, which showed the Ukrainian capital under red alert levels for three consecutive days, from 27 to 29 October.

The alerts are part of Ukraine's warning system, which informs residents about potential aerial threats. Under the system introduced in September 2026, a red alert indicates a heightened threat of a missile or combined attack.

Underground metro stations in Kyiv also serve as shelters, allowing residents to move below ground when warnings are issued.

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Coster-Waldau's experience offered a glimpse of what ordinary residents face during such warnings. While his stay in the metro lasted one night, many Ukrainians have had to repeatedly interrupt their daily lives and seek shelter because of the continuing threat of aerial attacks.

Why is Nikolaj Coster-Waldau visiting Ukraine?

Coster-Waldau has served as a UNDP Goodwill Ambassador since 2016. Through his association with the organisation, he has supported campaigns focusing on climate action, gender equality and the wider challenges faced by vulnerable communities.

His current visit also includes a trip to the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant. According to the plant's official website, the actor led a UNDP delegation that visited the facility on 26 October. The visit was connected to a documentary project intended to highlight the challenges facing the plant and the surrounding exclusion zone during the war.

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The delegation discussed the damage sustained by the New Safe Confinement structure, the need for restoration work and the importance of maintaining nuclear and radiation safety. The plant also faces challenges in securing a reliable energy supply during the conflict.

The actor's presence in Kyiv comes at a time when international attention and continued assistance remain important for Ukraine.