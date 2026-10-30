Chinese Chamber Of Commerce In Zambia (CCCZ) Donates Hospital Beds And Sewing Machines To The Office Of The First Lady

The Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Zambia (CCCZ) has donated 200 Hospital Beds and 200 Sewing Machines to the Office of the First Lady of the Republic of Zambia. Her Excellency Mrs. Mutinta Hichilema, First Lady of the Republic of Zambia, received the items at a ceremony held in Lusaka today.

In receiving the donations, the First Lady expressed gratitude to CCCZ, noting that the Hospital Beds and the Sewing Machines will make a meaningful difference in the lives of many Zambians and support her Office's commitment to improving healthcare and promoting economic empowerment.

She said the donated items will benefit hospitals and cooperatives that are yet to receive such support. The First Lady further observed that improving the lives of Zambians requires collective efforts beyond Government, highlighting the importance of the partnership with CCCZ.

Speaking at the same ceremony, Ms. Etambuyu Anamela Gundersen, Permanent Secretary for International Relations and Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said the donation is a testament to the warm and enduring relations between Zambia and China.

Ms. Gundersen highlighted that Zambia-China relations are anchored in mutual respect, cooperation and a shared commitment to improving the well-being of their citizens. She emphasised that the donation reflects not only the strong friendship between the two countries but also a shared investment in human development, community empowerment and the continued strengthening of bilateral ties.

In his remarks, Mr. Li Tie, President of the CCCZ, said the donation is intended to support women's empowerment and contribute to the well-being of Zambian citizens.

Mr. Li also expressed appreciation to the companies under CCCZ that contributed to the donation. These include Sanhe Manufacturing Zambia Limited, Wonderful Group, JCHX Mining Construction Zambia Limited, Good Time Steel Company Zambia Limited, and Lian Chao and Yue Ventures Limited.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs&International Cooperation - Zambia.