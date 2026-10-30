DA Hike: State Govt Employees Might Get 3% DA Hike And Diwali Bonus Soon

Lakhs of state government employees and pensioners might get big good news before Diwali. After the Central government hiked DA by 3 percent for its staff, state employees now expect their government to do the same.

Indian currency notes and financial paperwork rest on an office table, representing the upcoming Dearness Allowance revision for state employees.

A senior government pensioner fills out official financial paperwork at his desk to process updated pension and relief benefits.

A precise breakdown chart displays how a 3 percent DA increase raises total monthly pay across different basic salary slabs from Rs 20,000 to Rs 60,000.

A close-up shot of a government salary statement highlights pending arrears and monthly GPF contribution fields.

A stack of Indian Rupee notes sits alongside decorative Diwali lamps, capturing the festive financial expectations of state workers.

Rajasthan state government secretariat building stands in Jaipur as thousands of staff wait for official sanction on their allowance hike.