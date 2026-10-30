'Priyanka Chopra Ki Copy?': Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's Mid-Air Karwa Chauth Celebration Draws Trolling

On the festive eve of Karwa Chauth, Parineeti Chopra and her husband, Raghav Chadha, celebrated the pious occasion in their own style, mid-air! Their mid-air ritual quickly went viral. But the couple's decision to break fast aboard a flight also ignited much online discussion - and 'Priyanka Chopra Ki Copy?' trolling took a front seat!

On Karwa Chauth, married women fast from sunrise to moonrise for their husbands' longevity and well-being. They break it after sighting the moon. Celebrities often share these moments online, celebrating their love!

A Celebration at 35,000 Feet

Thursday, October 29, 2026. Parineeti Chopra shared a video on Instagram. It showed her and Raghav Chadha's Karwa Chauth celebration. The video, filmed inside their flight, showed their unique setting. Parineeti wore a traditional suit. Sindoor adorned her. She looked from the aircraft window. Upon spotting the moon - a key step for breaking the fast - Raghav Chadha lovingly offered her water and food. He helped her complete the sacred ritual at approximately 35,000 feet.

"Karwa chauth is wherever we are. Even if its at 35000 feet!" Parineeti Chopra wrote this in her Instagram caption. She wrote with heartfelt words. She showed the moment's importance. "You make all my dreams come true Ragaji. The best man, the best human, the best boii," she added. This public display of affection resonated with many followers. It showed the couple's commitment to tradition - despite demanding schedules and constant travel.

The 'Priyanka Chopra Copy' Comparison

Online users immediately compared the unusual mid-air setting. They remembered a story Parineeti's cousin, Priyanka Chopra, once shared. This comparison, often phrased as 'Priyanka Chopra Ki Copy?', quickly became a focus of discussion.

Priyanka Chopra told a story in 2025. It happened on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show. She described her own Karwa Chauth. Her husband, Nick Jonas, went to great lengths. Nick Jonas arranged a private plane. It took them above the clouds. "We've tried to spot the moon in the strangest places... He finally took me up in a plane, above the clouds, and then I broke my fast after seeing the moon," Priyanka described. This high-altitude moon sighting became popular. It set a trend for such unconventional celebrity observances.

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