Fuzhou To Host Global Observance Of World Cities Day 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Organising Committee of Global Observance of World Cities Day

FUZHOU, China, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From 31 October to 2 November, the Global Observance of World Cities Day 2026 and the Awarding Ceremony of the 4thCycle of the Global Award for Sustainable Development in Cities (Shanghai Award) will be held in Fuzhou, Fujian Province, China. The event is co-hosted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development of the People's Republic of China, the United Nations Human Settlements Programme and the People's Government of Fujian Province, and organised by the Fuzhou Municipal People's Government and the Fujian Provincial Department of Housing and Urban-Rural Development.

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Under the theme "Regenerating the City: Adequate Housing for All", the event will showcase China's approach to building people-centred cities. The opening ceremony will take place on 31 October, featuring the award ceremony of the 4th Global Award for Sustainable Development in Cities (Shanghai Award). Representatives will also share practical examples and successful experiences from around the world in implementing the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the New Urban Agenda.

The main forum will be held on the morning of 1 November, bringing together more than 100 mayors, representatives of international organisations, experts and scholars from China and abroad to discuss emerging trends in high-quality urban development and launch a report on urban development in China.

A series of side events will also take place, including the Meeting of the Bureau of the Executive Board of UN-Habitat, China-UK Technical Exchange Conference on Green Livable Cities and Cooperative Going-Global, China-ROK Housing and Urban Cooperation Conference, China-Canada Exchange Conference on Green and Low-Carbon Buildings, and the 3rd Housing Exchange Conference Between Mainland and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR).

An interactive zone will also be set up at the event, focusing on urban regeneration and the development of high-quality housing. It will showcase emerging global trends in sustainable urban development, new approaches to urban regeneration and governance in China, people's aspirations for a better life, and new directions for improving quality and upgrading the construction industry. The aim is to share China's experience with the world. Chinese and international guests will be able to explore real-world examples of the renovation of old residential neighbourhoods, urban flood control, and smart city development.

CONTACT: Contact person: Mr. Lin, Tel: 86-10-63074558