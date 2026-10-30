Organic Remedies Donates $110,000 To Protect Vulnerable Children In Pennsylvania

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fifth Annual Golf Tournament Supports CASA Programs Serving Children Who Have Experienced Abuse and Neglect

CARLISLE, Pa., Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organic Remedies has donated $110,000 to the Child and Youth Advocacy Network of Pennsylvania (CYAN PA), formerly Pennsylvania Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (PA CASA), with proceeds from the Carlisle-based medical marijuana company's fifth annual golf tournament. The statewide nonprofit supports and strengthens local CASA programs that advocate for the safety, well-being and permanent placement of children who have experienced abuse and neglect. CYAN PA provides training, technical assistance and quality-improvement support while helping establish new programs across Pennsylvania.

More than 100 golfers, including business partners and medical marijuana industry representatives, participated in the Sept. 4 tournament at Carlisle Country Club. Organic Remedies presented the donation to CYAN PA at the club on Oct. 29. Since launching the tournament in 2022, the company has contributed $374,500 to CYAN PA, formerly PA CASA.

“Every child deserves a safe, nurturing home free from fear, hunger and abuse,” said Mark Toigo, CEO of Organic Remedies.“We are proud to support CYAN PA's work to protect vulnerable children and help them build brighter futures. We hope this contribution expands training and helps establish new programs so more children can find safe, permanent homes.”

“We are deeply grateful to Organic Remedies for this generous investment in our mission to grow, strengthen and unite local volunteer child advocacy programs,” said Jennifer DeBalko, president and CEO of Child and Youth Advocacy Network of Pennsylvania.“Our 21 local programs serve 32 counties, but much work remains. This donation will strengthen training and help establish new programs so more children experiencing abuse or neglect can have the safety, stability and permanent homes they deserve. Thank you, Organic Remedies, for standing with us.”

On Oct. 7, 2026, Pennsylvania Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (PA CASA) became the Child & Youth Advocacy Network of Pennsylvania (CYAN PA). The new name reflects the organization's evolution into an independent statewide organization dedicated to strengthening volunteer child advocacy through support of local affiliates, development of new programs, evidence-informed practices, training, technical assistance, and statewide collaboration. CYAN PA's mission remains unchanged: ensuring more children who have experienced abuse and neglect have access to high-quality volunteer advocacy and the opportunity to achieve permanency.

Based in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, Organic Remedies is the state's first and only employee-owned medical marijuana company operating through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). The company cultivates, manufactures and dispenses medical marijuana products for certified Pennsylvania patients while advancing therapies through genetics and collaborative research. Specially trained pharmacists and patient care consultants provide patient-centered, outcomes-based guidance. Organic Remedies operates dispensaries in Bethel Park, Chambersburg, Enola, Paoli, North Pittsburgh (Ross Township) and York.

CONTACT:

Janice Spurlock

Dir., Marketing and Communications

717-819-3895

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at