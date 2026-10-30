What Real Estate Agents Earn Vs. What They Keep: Analysis Of NAR Data Finds Most Build Little Lasting Wealth

On $150,000 in net earnings, a commission agent pays $21,194 in self-employment tax before income tax. Source: IRS rates.

Laura Navaquin, founder of Beyond CommissionsTM, is a recognized thought leader in agent income diversification and creative financing strategies.

Beyond Commissions analysis of NAR's 2026 Member Profile finds most Realtors rely on one income, face rising costs and own little beyond their home.

- Laura Navaquin

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A new analysis of real estate agent income from Beyond Commissions® finds that most agents earn a solid living but keep and build far less of it than their income suggests. The analysis points to three causes: a single source of income, rising business costs and a tax structure many agents underestimate.

The findings draw on the National Association of REALTORS® 2026 Member Profile, published in June, and federal self-employment tax rules. They arrive as agents head into year-end, with fourth-quarter estimated tax payments for 2026 due January 15, 2027.

One income, one closing at a time

According to NAR, real estate is the only occupation for 73 percent of Realtors, and 86 percent work as independent contractors. For most, that means no salary, no employer-sponsored retirement plan and no matching contributions. The typical Realtor is 57 years old, has 13 years of experience and closed nine transaction sides in 2025.

Higher earners keep less than they expect

Median business expenses rose 19 percent last year, to $9,530 from $8,010. Taxes take a larger share. Because agents are self-employed, they pay both the employee and employer portions of Social Security and Medicare. On $150,000 in net earnings, that comes to about $21,200 in self-employment tax before any income tax is owed. A salaried employee earning the same amount pays about $11,500, with the employer covering the rest.

"Agents get paid like business owners and plan like employees," said Laura Navaquin, founder of Beyond Commissions®. "Nobody hands you a retirement plan, a tax strategy or a second income when you get your license, so most agents never build one. A bigger year doesn't solve that. It usually means a bigger tax bill and a lifestyle built around a number that can drop when the market does."

Little turns into long-term wealth

NAR reports that 86 percent of Realtors own their primary residence, but only 41 percent own a secondary property. That leaves 59 percent, or roughly 850,000 of NAR's 1,438,569 members, with no real estate beyond their own home, despite careers spent helping clients build equity.

NAR membership fell 1.7 percent in the year to June 2026. Beyond Commissions' earlier report, "The Agent Retention Crisis," found that income swings tied to transaction volume are a leading reason agents leave the business.

A structural problem, not an effort problem

Navaquin said the pattern reflects how agents are paid rather than how hard they work.

"The agents who get ahead decide where a commission goes before it lands," she said. "Part of it runs the household. Part of it is set aside for costs and taxes that are entirely predictable. And part of it goes toward income that doesn't depend on the next closing."

The effect adds up quickly. An agent earning $150,000 who sets aside 15 percent of each commission would hold back $22,500 in a year and about $67,500 over three years, before any growth.

Three questions for agents heading into 2027

Navaquin said every agent should be able to answer three questions with real numbers before the new year:

1. How many sources of income do I have that don't depend on closing a deal?

2. Of my last commission, how much did I actually keep after expenses and taxes?

3. If I stopped selling tomorrow, what would still be paying me a year from now?

"Most agents can't answer the second one, and that isn't their fault," Navaquin said. "Nobody ever asked them. Once they see the real number, the conversation changes."

About the data

Figures come from the National Association of REALTORS® 2026 Member Profile, published June 25, 2026 and based on 2025 activity. Self-employment tax figures apply the IRS rate of 15.3 percent to 92.35 percent of net earnings; the employee comparison uses the 7.65 percent employee share. The estimate of roughly 850,000 agents applies NAR's 59 percent figure to its total membership.

About Beyond Commissions®

Beyond Commissions® helps real estate agents build multiple streams of income, keep more of what they earn and turn commission income into long-term wealth. Founded in 2023 by Laura Navaquin, the firm publishes research on agent income and retention for agents, team leaders and brokerages. More information is available at beyondcommissions.

Laura Navaquin

Beyond Commissions® brand of Nava Consulting LLC

+1 833-633-7479

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What Real Estate Agents Earn vs. What They Keep: Analysis of NAR Data Finds Most Build Little Lasting Wealth News Provided By Nava Consulting LLC October 30, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Real Estate & Property Management



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