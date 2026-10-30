Tip Top Roofing Service, GAF Certified And BBB Accredited Contractor, Details Commercial Roofing Wins In Phoenix Metro

Tip Top Roofing Service installs and repairs TPO, EPDM and spray foam commercial flat roofing across the Phoenix Metro area. ROC #355034. Call (480) 877-1643.

Scottsdale contractor details TPO, EPDM, and foam projects for retail, apartment, and HOA properties as it expands its commercial flat roofing division.

- Lior Gabay, Owner, Tip Top Roofing ServiceSCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tip Top Roofing Service, a licensed roofing contractor based in Old Town Scottsdale, Arizona, today detailed recent commercial roofing projects completed across retail, multi-family, and HOA-managed properties in the Phoenix Metro area, as the company expands its commercial flat roofing division alongside its residential services.The company holds Arizona Registrar of Contractors license #355034, Classification CR-42 (Commercial/Residential Dual, Roofing), and is a GAF Certified Contractor and Owens Corning Preferred Roofing Contractor. Tip Top Roofing Service is also a Better Business Bureau Accredited Business with an A rating, accredited since January 28, 2025.“Commercial roofing has a different rhythm than residential work - you're usually working around tenants, businesses that can't close, or a property manager who answers to a board,” said Lior Gabay, owner of Tip Top Roofing Service.“The technical work matters, but so does scheduling it in a way that doesn't disrupt the people using the building.”Among the company's recent commercial projects was a full TPO replacement on an aging retail strip mall roof. The project was completed in phases specifically to keep every storefront open during business hours throughout the work, avoiding the revenue disruption a full closure would have caused tenants.In a separate project, Tip Top Roofing Service completed a foam re-coat across multiple buildings in a Scottsdale apartment complex. Rather than a full tear-off, the re-coat addressed ponding water issues and extended the roof's service life, a lower-disruption option for a property with occupied units throughout the work.The company also carried out an ongoing EPDM repair and maintenance program for an HOA-managed community, structured around scheduled inspections and board-ready documentation - paperwork HOA boards typically require to approve and budget for roofing work ahead of time, rather than reacting to a single emergency repair.“With an HOA, the roofing work almost never starts until the board has what it needs to approve the spend,” Gabay said.“We build the documentation into the process from the start instead of scrambling for it after the fact.”Tip Top Roofing Service installs and repairs three primary commercial flat roofing systems: TPO, a reflective membrane with heat-welded seams commonly used on commercial buildings in Arizona's climate; EPDM, a durable rubber membrane with a long track record on low-slope commercial and multi-family roofs; and spray polyurethane foam (SPF), a seamless, fully-adhered system suited to irregular rooflines and re-coating projects like the Scottsdale apartment complex work.Commercial flat roof repair cost varies by system type and square footage rather than a flat per-project rate, since TPO, EPDM, and foam roofs are priced differently and every building's roof geometry differs. The company provides a free, itemized assessment for commercial properties before any work begins, along with scheduled maintenance plans designed to catch ponding water, seam separation, and membrane wear before they become costly repairs.Beyond retail, apartment, and HOA properties, the company's commercial work extends to industrial and warehouse buildings, which typically require large-format TPO or foam systems sized to significantly larger roof areas than residential or small retail properties.On the residential side, Tip Top Roofing Service provides roof repair, full roof replacement, new roof installation, and roof inspections, along with gutter installation and repair, backed by up to 30-year material warranties on qualifying GAF asphalt shingle installations and 0% financing on qualifying replacements.The company's verified service area covers 13 Phoenix Metro cities - Scottsdale, Phoenix, Tempe, Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler, Glendale, Paradise Valley, Fountain Hills, Peoria, Ahwatukee, Arcadia, and Guadalupe - each confirmed through real drive-time and mileage data from the company's Scottsdale headquarters.“A lot of the commercial roofing work we do doesn't get seen by the public the way a new house does, but it's often the more complex job - more square footage, more stakeholders, more scheduling constraints,” Gabay said.“We wanted to put a spotlight on that side of the business.”Property managers and business owners across the Phoenix Metro area can request a free commercial roofing assessment by phone or through the company's website.The company's commercial maintenance plans are structured around scheduled inspections rather than waiting for a leak to prompt a service call. For flat roof systems in particular, ponding water and seam wear are often visible well before they cause an active leak, and catching those issues during a routine inspection is typically far less disruptive and less costly than an emergency repair after water has already entered the building.Tip Top Roofing Service's commercial estimate process mirrors its residential approach: a free, on-site inspection is followed by a written, itemized assessment covering the scope of work, system type, and cost, before any work begins. For multi-tenant or occupied properties, scheduling is coordinated directly with property management to minimize disruption, as was the case with both the retail strip mall phased replacement and the apartment complex re-coat.“A commercial roof failure doesn't just cost the property owner money - it can shut down a tenant's business or damage a resident's unit,” Gabay said.“That's part of why we lean toward maintenance plans on the commercial side. Catching a problem during a scheduled visit is a very different experience than an emergency call on a Saturday.”On the residential side, the same licensing and credentials apply: Tip Top Roofing Service is a GAF Certified Contractor, BBB Accredited Business with an A rating, and Owens Corning Preferred Roofing Contractor. Residential roof repair typically costs $300 to $900 for a straightforward fix, while full replacement ranges from $7,000 for asphalt shingle up to $25,000 or more for metal, depending on material and roof size. The company offers up to 30-year material warranties on qualifying GAF asphalt shingle installations and 0% financing on qualifying replacements.Tip Top Roofing Service's commercial warranty approach mirrors its residential policy: workmanship coverage is included on every commercial installation, while manufacturer material warranties for TPO, EPDM, and foam systems are confirmed with the customer at the time of estimate, since terms vary by manufacturer and system type. The company said it deliberately avoids quoting a single blanket warranty number across all commercial systems, since doing so would misstate coverage for at least some of the materials it installs.Owens Corning Preferred Roofing Contractor status, one of the credentials the company holds alongside its GAF certification, factors into both its residential and commercial work, reflecting the manufacturer's standards for installation quality and customer service. Combined with the company's BBB A rating and Arizona ROC license, Tip Top Roofing Service said the goal is a credential set a property manager or HOA board can verify independently before signing off on a project, rather than taking a sales pitch at face value.After a commercial project is completed, the company provides the customer with warranty documentation covering both materials and workmanship, along with a record of the work performed - documentation HOA boards and property management companies commonly require for their own files and for any future resale or refinancing due diligence on the property.For property managers evaluating whether a one-time repair or an ongoing maintenance plan makes more sense, Tip Top Roofing Service said the distinction usually comes down to the roof's age and condition. A newer roof with an isolated issue - a single seam failure or a localized puncture - is typically handled as a standalone repair. An older roof, or one with a history of recurring issues like ponding water, is usually a better candidate for a scheduled maintenance plan, since catching small issues during a routine visit is generally less disruptive and less costly than responding to each one individually after it becomes a leak.The company's 13-city verified service area - Scottsdale, Phoenix, Tempe, Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler, Glendale, Paradise Valley, Fountain Hills, Peoria, Ahwatukee, Arcadia, and Guadalupe - applies to commercial and residential work alike. Each city was added to the company's active service area only after confirming realistic drive-time and mileage from its Scottsdale headquarters, rather than adopting a broader regional claim that crews couldn't consistently support.“A property manager overseeing multiple buildings doesn't have time to find out after the fact that a contractor can't actually get a crew out consistently,” Gabay said.“We'd rather have a shorter list of cities we can genuinely show up for than a longer one we can't.”Whether the project is a single-family roof replacement or a multi-building commercial re-coat, Tip Top Roofing Service said its approach stays consistent: a free inspection, a written itemized estimate before any work begins, and warranty and licensing information the customer can independently verify rather than take on faith.About Tip Top Roofing ServiceTip Top Roofing Service is a licensed (ROC #355034), GAF Certified, BBB Accredited (Rating A) roofing contractor based in Old Town Scottsdale, Arizona. The company provides residential and commercial roof repair, replacement, and installation across 13 confirmed Phoenix Metro cities, and is an Owens Corning Preferred Roofing Contractor. More information is available at tiptoproofingservice.

Lior Gabay

Tip Top Roofing Service

+1 (480) 877-1643

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Tip Top Roofing Service, GAF Certified and BBB Accredited Contractor, Details Commercial Roofing Wins in Phoenix Metro News Provided By Tip Top Roofing Service October 30, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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