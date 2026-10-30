Gramercy Custom Orthotics & AFO Highlights Advanced Custom Bracing And Rehabstridetm AFO

Manhattan practice provides custom AFO, KAFO, HKAFO and knee bracing while offering RehabStrideTM AFO for selected patients with foot drop.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Gramercy Custom Orthotics & AFO, a Manhattan practice specializing in custom orthotic and lower-extremity bracing solutions, is highlighting its comprehensive approach to AFO, KAFO, HKAFO, ankle and knee bracing for patients with complex mobility and stability needs.The practice also offers access to RehabStrideTM AFO, a patented dynamic dorsiflexion-assist device developed by physical therapist and inventor Gene Shenker, DPT, for selected individuals with foot drop who may benefit from a lighter, externally worn alternative to traditional AFO designs.Located in Gramercy Park, Gramercy Custom Orthotics & AFO provides individualized evaluation and fitting for people with foot drop, ankle or knee instability, arthritis, sports injuries, post-surgical needs, and neurological or neuromuscular conditions.Rather than selecting a brace based on diagnosis alone, the clinical team considers the patient's anatomy, strength, joint stability, gait mechanics, functional limitations, footwear and mobility goals before recommending an orthotic solution.“Our goal is not simply to provide a brace,” said Gene Shenker, DPT, founder of Gramercy Custom Orthotics & AFO and inventor of RehabStrideTM AFO.“We want to understand how the patient moves, what is limiting their mobility, and which type of orthotic support best fits their functional needs.”A Broad Range of Lower-Extremity BracingGramercy Custom Orthotics & AFO provides evaluation and fitting for several categories of lower-extremity orthotic devices, including:AFOs (Ankle-Foot Orthoses) may be used for patients requiring support related to foot drop, ankle weakness, impaired foot clearance or ankle instability.KAFOs (Knee-Ankle-Foot Orthoses) extend above the knee and may be appropriate when significant lower-extremity weakness or instability requires direct control of both the knee and ankle.Learn more about: AFO vs. KAFOHKAFOs (Hip-Knee-Ankle-Foot Orthoses) provide more extensive support involving the hip, knee, ankle and foot for selected patients with complex mobility needs.Custom knee and ankle braces may be used for orthopedic injuries, arthritis, ligament instability and other conditions requiring individualized joint support.The practice also evaluates selected patients for microprocessor-controlled KAFOs, which use electronic technology to provide more adaptive knee control during standing and walking.RehabStrideTM AFO: A Dynamic Option for Selected Foot Drop PatientsFor selected individuals with dorsiflexion weakness, RehabStrideTM AFO offers a different approach to foot-drop support.Unlike traditional rigid or semi-rigid AFOs that surround or extend along the lower leg and foot, RehabStrideTM uses an external cable-based system to provide adjustable dorsiflexion assistance during walking.The device includes a proximal lower-leg cuff, dynamic assist cables and a distal forefoot platform. Assistance can be adjusted to the individual user while allowing plantarflexion and push-off during gait.RehabStrideTM is designed to work with compatible everyday footwear without requiring permanent shoe modification.Because foot drop varies considerably in cause and severity, RehabStrideTM is not appropriate for every patient. Suitability depends on factors including residual ankle movement, ankle stability, knee and hip control, balance, spasticity, contracture and overall walking safety.The device was invented by Gene Shenker, DPT, and is protected by U.S. Patent No. 11,357,653 B2.Matching the Brace to the PatientEach category of bracing serves a different clinical purpose.A larger, more rigid or more technologically advanced brace is not automatically the best solution. Some patients may require a custom solid or articulated AFO, while others may benefit from a KAFO, microprocessor-controlled system, specialized knee brace or a dynamic device such as RehabStrideTM.The objective is to provide the level of support appropriate for the individual while preserving useful movement whenever possible.Combining Orthotic Care With RehabilitationGramercy Custom Orthotics & AFO operates within a rehabilitation-focused clinical model.Patients may undergo gait and biomechanical assessment as part of the bracing process. Depending on the device and clinical need, care may also involve custom measurements or casting, fabrication, fitting, alignment assessment, gait training and follow-up adjustments.This approach can be especially important for people using AFOs or KAFOs because the effectiveness of an orthosis depends not only on the device itself, but also on how it interacts with strength, balance, joint mobility and walking mechanics.“Orthotic care works best when the brace is evaluated in the context of the whole patient,” said David Rabe, Clinical Director at Gramercy Custom Orthotics & AFO.“Fit, alignment, comfort and function all have to work together.”Rabe brings more than three decades of experience in orthotics, prosthetics and medical rehabilitation, including clinical fitting, fabrication, complex bracing, rehabilitation leadership and orthopedic product development.Personalized Fitting and Follow-UpThe practice emphasizes follow-up after an orthotic device is delivered.Changes in strength, swelling, footwear, activity level or walking pattern may affect how a brace performs over time. Follow-up allows the clinical team to reassess fit, comfort, pressure areas, alignment and functional performance and make modifications when appropriate.For patients considering RehabStrideTM, clinical screening can also help determine whether a dynamic dorsiflexion-assist design is appropriate or whether another type of AFO may provide more suitable support.Serving Patients Across Manhattan and New York CityGramercy Custom Orthotics & AFO is located at:247 3rd Avenue, Suite L2New York, NY 10010The practice serves patients from Gramercy Park, Union Square, Kips Bay, Midtown and communities throughout New York City.About Gramercy Custom Orthotics & AFOGramercy Custom Orthotics & AFO is a Manhattan-based practice providing individualized custom orthotics and lower-extremity bracing. Its rehabilitation-focused approach combines clinical evaluation, gait and biomechanical assessment, custom fitting and follow-up care for patients with orthopedic, neurological and mobility-related needs.About RehabStrideTM AFORehabStrideTM is a patented dynamic dorsiflexion-assist AFO designed for selected individuals with foot drop. Developed by Gene Shenker, DPT, the device uses an adjustable cable-tension system to assist foot clearance during walking while permitting plantarflexion and push-off.

Gene Shenker, DPT

Gramercy Custom Orthotics & AFO

+1 212-598-5913

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