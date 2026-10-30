From The UAE To The World: A New Generation Of Literary Voices

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)First Chapter celebrates five years of putting UAE writers on the global literary map with the launch of Saba Brelvi's debut novel, The SquattersBorderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE The Emirates Literature Foundation and Seddiqi Holding are celebrating a major milestone for First Chapter, the ELF Seddiqi Writers' Fellowship, with the launch of The Squatters, the debut novel by former fellow Saba Brelvi. The novel marks another significant success for the programme, which has spent five years nurturing emerging writers and helping bring new literary voices from the UAE and the wider region to international audiences.

Brelvi, who was part of the programme's second cohort, launched The Squatters at the Fiker Institute, with the occasion also celebrating the launch of the sixth cycle of the ground-breaking programme.

First Chapter is having a growing impact on the international literary landscape, with alumni securing publishing deals, attracting leading literary agents and earning prestigious international recognition. By combining expert mentorship with direct access to the publishing industry, the programme is helping emerging authors navigate the path from manuscript to publication while building the skills and professional relationships needed for long-term success. Lead-times of international publishing means that, typically, it takes two or three years for a book to reach the shelves once acquired by a publisher. The programme is now beginning to demonstrate the power of sustained investment in homegrown literary talent, with fellows achieving significant milestones across fiction, short stories and international publishing.

Brelvi is the latest graduate of the programme to see her story get published. The Squatters is a timely novel which tackles the refugee crisis in the UK through the story of two families whose lives collide. Described as a provocative exploration of motherhood, migration and the distance between who we are and who we want to be, it is published by Dial Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House. Brelvi is represented by the New York literary agency Writers House.

It follows on from the notable success of Sara Hamdan, from the programme's first cohort, who was signed by United Talent. Her debut novel, What Will People Think, was published last year by Holt, with her second novel scheduled for publication August 2027 and a number of spin-off projects in the pipeline.

Shylin Sam has secured representation with Azantian in the United States and Mushens in the United Kingdom for her novel, There's Something About The Girls, which is expected to be published in spring 2028 by Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. The most recent success is Raed Bou Ajram, who this month signed with UK literary agent Luigi Bonomi.

Many of the fellows have had their talent recognised in international writing competitions including Sharon Aruparayil who won the Asia category of the prestigious Commonwealth Short Story Prize 2026 for her short story, Mehendi Nights, while Kamand Kojouri has had one of her short stories, Red Mulberries, commissioned by BBC Radio 4. It will broadcast in November 2026 as part of the Short Works programme and be available on the BBC Sounds portal.

This year also saw short stories by Yi-Hwa Hanna feature in Sorbet magazine and Sangeetha Sagar in The Manchester Anthology.

The Fellowship is committed to nurturing writers working in both Arabic and English, championing Arabic-language storytelling and helping writers bring their work to a wider readership. The programme has seen a huge increase in applications from writers writing in Arabic since its inception. Fellows including Ali Al Shaali and Alaa Maasarani have gone on to publish their work in the region, while Ahlam Jahaf has secured representation by literary agent Rola Banna. Their achievements reflect the rich diversity of talent emerging from the programme and its commitment to supporting writers at different stages of their publishing journeys.

Ahlam Bolooki, CEO of Emirates Literature Foundation said:“As First Chapter marks its fifth anniversary, these achievements demonstrate the breadth of talent emerging from the UAE and the growing opportunities for writers based in the country to reach audiences beyond its borders. The successes offer a compelling demonstration of what can happen when emerging talent is matched with sustained support, expert guidance and international opportunity. At its heart, First Chapter is about more than developing individual writers. It is about helping establish the UAE as a source of distinctive literary voices, original stories and ambitious new writing that can resonate with readers internationally. We are building a global platform for UAE stories, and this international momentum is only going to continue as more of the fellows secure publishing deals.

“This has all been made possible thanks to the foresight of Hind Seddiqi and Seddiqi Holding to invest in the future of UAE literature. Their unwavering belief in the programme is now coming to fruition as our Fellows achieve international recognition. And what better way to showcase the benefits of the programme than the launch of Saba's book.”

First Chapter was founded on a shared commitment by the Emirates Literature Foundation and Seddiqi Holding to give aspiring writers the guidance, industry access and professional support needed to turn promising manuscripts into internationally competitive works.

Seddiqi Holding is continuing to support and advance the programme, reinforcing its contribution to the UAE's cultural landscape and its long-term investment in the literary community.

Hind Abdul Hamied Seddiqi, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer at Seddiqi Holding, said,“This is a profound milestone as we celebrate five successful years and look forward to the next chapter of the Fellowship. What started as an idea between the Emirates Literature Foundation and Seddiqi Holding, has evolved into a programme that is paving the way for emerging writers in the UAE. The success of our previous cohorts is a testament to the importance of the programme and reinforces the power of dedicated support and opportunity created over time. We are grateful to our mentors who were integral to the Fellowship's success and each cohorts' journey.

As we look ahead, we remain committed to building on this platform as we collectively push the boundaries for creativity and nurture talent across the UAE.”

The first programme of its kind in the region, First Chapter offers a fully funded, year-long mentorship to ten selected writers each year. Fellows gain access to industry experts, professional mentoring and practical workshops, alongside opportunities to travel to London or New York to meet publishing professionals and gain first-hand insight into the international book industry.

Applications are now open for Year 6 of the First Chapter programme.