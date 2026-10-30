SSMC Champions Early Detection And Survivor Support At Annual Pink Drive 2026
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Bringing specialist oncology expertise closer to the community, SSMC reinforced the importance of breast cancer awareness, timely diagnosis and compassionate patient care. Abu Dhabi, UAE – October, 2026: Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City SSMC, a flagship hospital in the UAE for serious and complex care and a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, participated in the Annual Pink Drive 2026 at Tilal Sweihan, organised by Wiredin and UAE OffRoader alongside the Emirates Oncology and Radiotherapy Association EORA. SSMC's participation reinforced the importance of early detection, informed healthcare decisions and continued support for individuals and families affected by breast cancer. Recently ranked No. 1 in Abu Dhabi and No. 2 in the UAE for oncology in Newsweek's World's Best Specialized Hospitals 2027, SSMC continues to build on its clinical expertise to deliver specialised cancer care that meets the needs of patients and their families. Dr Aisha Alsalami, Consultant Medical Oncologist, represented SSMC at the event, drawing on her experience in breast cancer care and survivorship. Her involvement highlighted the importance of supporting patients beyond diagnosis and treatment, recognising that breast cancer affects not only the patient but also their loved ones. Through its focus on clinical care, research, and medical education, SSMC also contributes to advancing cancer care in the UAE. Held under the theme 'One Team. One Family. One Cause.', the activation brought together 200+ attendees, including healthcare professionals, breast cancer survivors and families. Through educational sessions, a dedicated survivor circle and activities including a car decorating competition and a collective pink ribbon formation, the event encouraged open conversations about breast health, celebrated survivors and brought the community together in a show of solidarity. Taking place during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, SSMC's participation in the Annual Pink Drive reflected its commitment to making a meaningful difference beyond the hospital. By combining its recognised oncology expertise with community awareness and survivor support, SSMC continues to champion early detection and a more informed, supported cancer journey for patients and their families. About Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City SSMC: Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City is one of the largest tertiary hospitals in the UAE offering the highest standards of medical expertise for the treatment of serious and complex conditions. Established in 2019, SSMC has 607 patient beds, 18 operating theatres, including a hybrid operating room and a 30-bed neonatal intensive care unit. Supported by the latest diagnostic and treatment modalities available, SSMC offers care in 74 specialties and subspecialties, bringing advanced and trusted quality care closer to the UAE and the wider region. About PureHealth: PureHealth is the largest healthcare in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 100+ hospitals, 300+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world. PureHealth's network comprises: SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE SEHA CLINICS – Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE's leading health insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE's largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) – the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus PureCS – A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE's largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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