Holcim Appoints Rozhgar Barzan As CEO For UAE And Oman

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) New leadership to drive regional growth, focusing on low-carbon building solutions, circular construction, and industrial decarbonisation Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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DUBAI, UAE – October 2026: Holcim, a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, has appointed Rozhgar Barzan as Chief Executive Officer for its UAE and Oman operations. Barzan brings 17 years of experience within the Holcim Group to the strategic leadership role.

Having joined Holcim in 2009, Barzan has held key executive positions across the business, accumulating deep expertise in operational management, commercial strategy, and business growth across regional markets. Most recently, he served as General Manager of Ready-Mix Oman, following his tenure as Commercial Director in Iraq.

In his new role, Barzan will drive Holcim's strategic growth and operational portfolio across the UAE and Oman, accelerating the adoption of sustainable construction practices across the region. Amongst his priorities will be delivering holistic building offerings, including low-carbon cement and low-carbon concrete ranges, and scaling circular construction initiatives. Additionally, he will focus on advancing operational transformation by integrating AI and digital technologies under Holcim's global Plants of Tomorrow program.

These priorities reinforce Holcim's commitment to delivering progress for people and the planet by offering innovative, sustainable solutions tailored to the region's expanding infrastructure and climate targets. Notably, this includes Holcim's ongoing industrial carbon capture and underground mineralisation pilot in Fujairah, advancing pioneering technologies to eliminate industrial emissions.

Commenting on his appointment, Rozhgar Barzan, CEO of Holcim UAE and Oman, said:“I am honored to take on the leadership of Holcim UAE and Oman at such a pivotal moment for the regional building sector. As both markets accelerate their investment in sustainable infrastructure and Net Zero ambitions, Holcim has a strong opportunity to deepen its role as a trusted partner to our clients and communities. By integrating AI across our operations and scaling our holistic, low-carbon building solutions, we remain dedicated to advancing sustainable growth, driving circularity, and delivering progress for people and the planet.”

Barzan succeeds Ali Said, who led Holcim UAE through a period of significant strategic development and key sustainability milestones. This appointment reinforces Holcim's commitment to operational excellence, continuous innovation, and sustainable development across the Middle East.

About Holcim:

Holcim (SIX: HOLN) is the leading partner for sustainable construction with net sales of CHF 15.7 billion in 2025, creating value across the built environment from infrastructure and industry to buildings. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Holcim has more than 50 000 employees in 45 countries – across Europe, Latin America and Asia, Middle East & Africa – and has been recognized as a Global Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute. Holcim offers high-value end-to-end Building Materials and Building Solutions, from foundation and flooring to walling and roofing – powered by premium brands including ECOPact, ECOPlanet, ECOCycle, and Ytong.