Uzbekistan Signs Deals To Expand Mineral Exploration And Mining Technology

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan has signed a series of cooperation memorandums with domestic and international partners to advance geological research, mineral exploration and technology transfer in its mining and geological sectors during the InnoWeek–2026 international innovation week in Tashkent on October 27 to 29.

According to the Uzbekistan's Ministry of Mining and Geology, the event held at the Central Asian Expo Uzbekistan (CAEx) exhibition center, brought together research institutions, industrial companies and international partners to discuss opportunities for scientific and technological cooperation.

As part of the event, the Institute of Geology and Geophysics, the Institute of Hydrogeology and Engineering Geology (GIDROINGEO), and the Institute of Mineral Resources signed memorandums of cooperation with Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Company (NMMC) and Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Complex (AMMC).

The agreements cover joint research into mineral resources, expansion of Uzbekistan's mineral resource base, the use of advanced technologies in geological exploration, digital modeling and deeper processing of raw materials. The parties also plan to strengthen cooperation in hydrogeology and engineering geology.

Another memorandum was signed between the Institute of Geology and Exploration of Oil and Gas Fields and the Research Institute of Environmental Technologies and Nature Protection. The agreement focuses on environmental research, the sustainable use of natural resources and the introduction of environmentally friendly technologies.

Separately, Uzbekistan's Scientific and Practical Center for Localization Development and Industrial Cooperation in the Mining Industry held talks with South Korea's Jeonbuk Technopark (JBTP).

The sides reached a preliminary agreement to cooperate on introducing advanced simulators and software for the mining and metallurgical industries, as well as exploring opportunities to attract grant financing.