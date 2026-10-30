Quebec Home Prices Show Wide Range Of Affordability Per Square Foot

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Quebec-focused survey compares price per square foot in seven communities across the province

MONTREAL, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new survey of Quebec home prices shows the province remains one of the more affordable regions of Canada with an active real estate market that is seeing the province's young adults seek out the suburbs to call home.

CENTURY 21 Canada is taking a closer look at Quebec with the launch of its first Quebec Price Per Square Foot Survey. Similar to other provinces, the results show considerable variation from the urban centers to surrounding suburbs. Condo prices among the communities surveyed ranged from $298 per square foot in Trois-Rivières to $650 in Montreal, while detached homes ranged from $327 per square foot in Trois-Rivières to $600 in Montreal.

Sebastien Bonnerot, C21's Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth, has personally seen the impact of the markets in Quebec as the brand recently experienced growth in the province in response to demand.“We're really excited to be taking a closer look at Quebec because while it is experiencing the same cooling that other parts of the country have seen, there's still a lot of activity keeping us above where we were 10, 15 years ago.”

Montreal remains the highest-priced Quebec market included in the survey, with condos averaging $650 per square foot and detached homes $600 per square foot. However, in the context of CENTURY 21 Canada's national survey, Quebec continues to sit between Canada's highest- and lowest-priced housing markets, and Montreal condos remain more affordable on a per-square-foot basis than many of the country's other major urban condo markets.

Among the cities under study outside Montreal, Sherbrooke recorded the highest price per square foot of the communities surveyed, at $459 for condos and $491 for detached homes. Quebec City followed at $412 for condos and $420 for detached homes.

The survey also highlights comparatively lower price-per-square-foot figures in several regional markets. Gatineau recorded $358 per square foot for condos and $365 for detached homes, while Saguenay came in at $300 and $362, respectively. In Trois-Rivières, condos averaged $298 per square foot and detached homes $327. Detached homes in Drummondville averaged $400 per square foot.

For the first time, the brand has expanded the reach of their annual Price Per Square Foot Survey with a focus on Montreal, Quebec City, Drummondville, Gatineau, Saguenay, Sherbrooke and Trois-Rivières. The survey examines the price per square foot of homes sold between January 1 and September 30 of this calendar year.

“Our goal is to continue looking at these trends year over year,” says Bonnerot.“Often we get too caught up in big headlines that only focus on the most recent quarter or month, without looking at the long term story of how our housing markets are performing, and what that can tell us about the choices buyers are making. We've been able to look back nearly a decade in the rest of Canada and we want to have that same perspective here and share that information so buyers and sellers potentially concerned by alarmist headlines can approach the market with a bit of confidence.”









CENTURY 21 Canada's annual Price Per Square Foot Survey gathers and compares housing data from communities across Canada for properties sold between January 1 and June 30 each year. By examining price per square foot during the same period annually, the survey provides another way to compare housing costs between markets and track changes over time. The national survey is now in its ninth year.

Media contact

Damien Campione

CENTURY 21 Canada

...

(450) 858-2906



About CENTURY 21 CanadaTM

Century 21 Canada Limited Partnership (century21.ca) is a real estate master franchisor with complete rights to the CENTURY 21® brand in Canada.

The CENTURY 21 System is one of the world's largest residential real estate brokerage franchisors, CENTURY 21 has approximately 13,000 franchise offices and more than 145,000 independent sales associates located in 86 countries and territories.

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