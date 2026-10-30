Purpose Investments Announces Termination Of Purpose Global Innovators Fund

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“”) today announced its decision to terminate Purpose Global Innovators Fund (the“”) at the close of business on or about December 30, 2026 (the“”). The termination will be made in accordance with applicable securities and regulatory requirements, as well as the declaration of trust of the Fund.

The Fund offers ETF units, Series A units and Series F units (collectively,“ Mutual Fund Units” and, together with the ETF Units,“ Units”). Effective as of the market close on the date hereof, Units of the Fund will no longer be available for purchase, including any purchases made through a pre-authorized purchase plan.

It is anticipated that ETF units (TSX: PINV) will be voluntarily delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“ TSX”) at the close of business on or about December 30, 2026 (the“ Delisting Date”). Purpose regularly reviews its fund offerings to ensure each offering is appropriately scaled, cost-effective, and economically viable for investors. As part of its latest review, a decision was made to terminate the Fund due to its relatively small size, which has made it challenging to manage the Fund efficiently in accordance with its stated investment objectives.

Holders of Mutual Fund Units will have the option to redeem their Units at net asset value on or prior to the Termination Date. There will be no fees or redemption charges applicable to such redemptions. Holders of ETF Units may continue to trade and sell such units on TSX until the Delisting Date.

All Units not redeemed prior to 4:00 p.m. (EDT) on the Termination Date will be automatically redeemed at net asset value, with proceeds either deposited into the unitholder's account or a cheque mailed directly to the unitholder or to their dealer, nominee, or intermediary, as applicable.

If required, a final distribution for the Fund will occur on or about the Termination Date.

Unitholders of record as of the date hereof will be sent a written notice regarding the termination of the Fund.

There may be tax implications for unitholders with respect to any disposition of Units. We strongly urge unitholders to contact their financial advisor to discuss the financial and tax implications associated with a redemption of Units and the termination of the Fund.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments Inc. is an asset management company with more than $30 billion in assets under management. Purpose has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information, please contact:

Keera Hart

...

905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the investment fund. Please read the prospectus before investing. There is no assurance that any fund will achieve its investment objective, and its net asset value, yield, and investment return will fluctuate from time to time with market conditions. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.