Pacifica Silver Corp. Begins Trading On OTCQX Best Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Pacifica Silver Corp. (CSE: PSIL; OTCQX: PAGFF), a mineral exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Pacifica Silver Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Pacifica Silver Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol“PAGFF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on .

Pacifica Silver Corp. is a Canadian resource company led by a proven management team with decades of mining and exploration experience in Mexico. The company is currently focused on its 100% owned Claudia Project located in Mexico's Sierra Madre Occidental-one of the world's most prolific epithermal precious metal belts.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

"Graduating to the OTCQX Best Market is a meaningful milestone for Pacifica Silver as we continue to broaden our presence across North America," said Todd Anthony, Chief Executive Officer of Pacifica Silver. "Trading on OTCQX will provide greater visibility and more convenient access for U.S. investors as we advance our Claudia Project in Durango State, Mexico."

Trading in non-U.S. North American securities on OTC Markets reached $29.38B in the third quarter of 2026, representing an 84.22% increase over Q3 2025. OTC Markets recorded $203.47B in total dollar volume in Q3. North America ranked among the top home markets by trading volume during the quarter, highlighting sustained U.S. investor demand for internationally listed names.

About Pacifica Silver Corp.

Pacifica Silver Corp. is a mineral exploration company with the high-grade Claudia Silver-Gold Project in Durango, Mexico, situated along the mineral-rich Sierra Madre Occidental belt, near major mines. The project spans 11,876 hectares, with over 30 km of known veins, of which less than 10% has been drill tested. The Company has also identified at least nine historic mines on the Claudia Project property. The project encompasses multiple previously identified mineralized zones, including Santiaguera, Mina de Oro, Mina Vieja, El Grullo, Noche Buena, Tres Reyes, Aguilareña, Guadalupana, La Concepción, Don Cose, El Cristo, and the Lizeth Vein Swarm.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

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