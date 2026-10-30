The Worst Halloween Scare? An Impaired Driving Crash-Drive Sober

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OAKVILLE, Ontario, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canadians prepare for Halloween festivities, MADD Canada is reminding everyone to plan ahead, drive sober and watch for children, families and other pedestrians enjoying the evening.

Every year, hundreds of Canadians are killed and thousands are injured in alcohol, cannabis and/or other drug-related crashes. These entirely preventable tragedies leave lasting impacts on families and communities across the country. Whether attending a Halloween party, visiting friends or heading out to celebrate, anyone planning to consume alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs should arrange a safe ride before leaving home.

“Ghosts, goblins and monsters are all part of Halloween fun, but impaired drivers have no place on our roads,” said Trisha Dosaj, National President of MADD Canada, who was injured in an impaired driving crash in 2013 with her daughter, Sophia, while her sister, Jayna, and unborn niece, Lauren, were killed in the same crash.“One decision to drive impaired can have devastating consequences. Please plan ahead, look out for one another and make sure you and everyone around you get home safely.”

MADD Canada also reminds motorists to slow down and watch carefully for trick-or-treaters, particularly in residential neighbourhoods where children may be crossing streets or difficult to see in the dark. Parents and caregivers can help keep children safe by choosing visible costumes, adding reflective accessories and accompanying younger children.

To help ensure everyone gets home safely this Halloween, we all have a role to play:



Never drive a car, an ATV or any other motorized vehicle while impaired;

Never get into a vehicle being operated by someone who is impaired;

Always plan ahead so you know how you are getting home safely; Call 911 if you see a driver you suspect is impaired.



Those looking for a sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, MADD Canada's Official Designated Rideshare APP. Visit for more information.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims and survivors of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit . Follow MADD Canada on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

For more information, contact:

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or ...