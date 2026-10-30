Alta Equipment Group Announces Date Of Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results Release, Conference Call And Webcast

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LIVONIA, Mich., Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) (“Alta” or“the Company”), a leading provider of premium material handling, construction and environmental processing equipment and related services, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, after the U.S. markets close on Monday, November 9, 2026. In conjunction with this announcement, Alta management will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 10, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss and answer questions about the Company's financial results. Prior to the conference call and webcast, Alta will issue a press release and supplementary presentation slides reporting these results on the Investors portion of the Company's website, .
Conference Call Details:
What: Alta Equipment Group Third Quarter Earnings Call and Webcast
Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Live call: (833) 461-5787
International: International Dial-In Numbers
Meeting ID: 500034146
Webcast:
The webcast replay will be archived through November 10, 2027.
About Alta Equipment Group Inc.
Alta owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in North America. Through its branch network, the Company sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, concrete and asphalt paving equipment, other construction equipment and allied products. Alta has operated as an equipment dealership for 42 years and has over 80 total locations across Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, New York, Virginia, Nevada and Florida, and the Canadian provinces of Ontario, New Brunswick, and Quebec. Alta offers its customers a one-stop shop for their equipment needs through its broad, industry-leading product portfolio. More information can be found at .
Contacts
| Investors:
| Kevin Inda
| SCR Partners, LLC
| ...
| (225) 772-0254
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