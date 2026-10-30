Black Diamond Group Announces Appointment Of Michael Chan To The Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Group Limited ("Black Diamond" or the "Company") (TSX: BDI) today announced the appointment of Michael Chan to its Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective Thursday, October 29, 2026.

“We are very pleased to welcome Michael to our Board,” said Trevor Haynes, Chairman and CEO of Black Diamond Group.“He brings over 30 years of investment industry experience and a deep understanding of public markets, capital allocation and the factors that drive long-term value creation. His experience and perspective will complement the strengths of our Board as we execute against our long-range strategy, serve our customers and deliver compounding shareholder value.”

Mr. Chan brings more than three decades of asset management industry experience, including 25 years managing institutional public equity mandates at Fiera Capital, Sceptre Investment Counsel and UBS Global Asset Management. He began his career as an equity analyst at Sun Life Investments, developing research expertise across a broad range of sectors, including financial services, industrials, resources, technology and consumer discretionary.

In 2001, Mr. Chan progressed to Portfolio Manager in Canadian Small/Mid Cap equities and has since managed one of the largest pools of capital in Canada. Over the course of his career, he has received numerous industry recognitions, including being named a Top Gun Investment Mind by Brendan Wood International for his insights into companies, management, strategies and markets.

Mr. Chan is a CFA charterholder and holds an MBA from Queen's University, as well as a Bachelor of Industrial Engineering and Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Dalhousie University.

“I am pleased to join Black Diamond's Board and look forward to working with Trevor, my fellow Directors and the Management Team,” said Michael Chan.“I spent my career evaluating businesses, management teams and strategies from an investor's perspective, and I look forward to bringing that experience to the Board as the Company continues to execute on its proven growth strategies and track record of strong performance.”

About Black Diamond

Black Diamond is an industrial services and asset management company with two operating business units - MSS and WFS. We operate in Canada, the United States, and Australia.

MSS through its principal brands, BOXX Modular, CLM, and Schiavi, owns a large rental fleet of modular buildings of various types and sizes. Its network of local branches rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services to a diverse customer base in the construction, industrial, education, financial, and government sectors.

WFS, through its principal brands Black Diamond Lodging and Accommodations, Royal Camp Services and Summit Camps, owns a large rental fleet of modular accommodation assets of various types. Its regional operating terminals rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services including turn-key operated camps with premium integrated catering and hospitality services to a wide array of customers in the resource, infrastructure, construction, disaster recovery, and education sectors.

In addition, WFS includes LodgeLink, which operates a digital marketplace for business-to-business crew accommodation, travel, and logistics in North America, Australia and the Asia-Pacific region. This proprietary digital platform enables customers to efficiently manage the full travel cycle through a rapidly growing network of hotels, remote lodges, and travel partners. LodgeLink solves the unique challenges associated with workforce crew travel and is complemented by Spencer Corporate Travel's high-touch boutique corporate travel management service.

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