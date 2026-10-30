CLM365.Ai To Spotlight AI-Native Contract Lifecycle Management At Future Of Legal & Compliance Summit & Awards 2026

CLM365 showcases AI-native contract management ahead of Mumbai's Future of Legal & Compliance Summit & Awards 2026.

CLM 365 delivers secure contract management with enterprise-grade compliance, Microsoft certification, and industry-recognized security standards.

CLM 365 combines AI-native contract intelligence within Microsoft 365 to simplify contract creation, review, approval, and lifecycle management.

CLM365 helps organizations manage contracts efficiently with AI-native workflows, automation, and Microsoft 365 integration.

CLM365 highlights AI-native contract lifecycle management within Microsoft 365 ahead of the Future of Legal & Compliance Summit & Awards 2026 in Mumbai.

- Manoj Kumar, Founder & CEO, Cubic LogicsMUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CLM365, an AI-native contract lifecycle management solution built for Microsoft 365, is bringing attention to the role of AI and intelligent automation in modern legal operations ahead of the 8th Edition Future of Legal & Compliance Summit & Awards 2026, scheduled for November 18, 2026, at ITC Maratha, Mumbai.The summit will bring together senior legal and compliance professionals to discuss emerging regulatory challenges, legal technology, risk management, data protection, and the evolving role of artificial intelligence in enterprise legal functions.As organizations manage increasing volumes of contracts, complex approval processes, and growing compliance responsibilities, legal teams are looking for ways to improve contract visibility, identify obligations, and reduce repetitive administrative work. AI-native contract lifecycle management offers an approach to bringing these capabilities into existing business environments.CLM365 combines contract lifecycle management workflows with AI capabilities within Microsoft 365, helping legal teams manage contracts, access contract information, generate document summaries, and identify important terms and obligations throughout the contract lifecycle.The Growing Need for Intelligent Contract ManagementContract management extends beyond creating and storing agreements. Organizations must coordinate contract requests, drafting, reviews, approvals, execution, renewals, and ongoing obligation tracking across multiple stakeholders.When these activities depend on spreadsheets, email conversations, and disconnected document repositories, legal teams may face difficulties maintaining consistent processes and obtaining a clear view of contract status.A modern contract lifecycle management platform can bring these activities into a structured environment, helping organizations establish repeatable workflows and improve visibility into their agreements.AI adds another layer by helping users interact with contract information through natural-language queries, summarize lengthy documents, and locate relevant contractual terms without relying exclusively on manual searches.For enterprise legal departments, the objective is to combine the benefits of automation and AI with appropriate human review, established approval processes, and organizational governance.CLM365: AI-Native Contract Lifecycle Management Within Microsoft 365CLM365 is designed for organizations that want to manage contract operations within the Microsoft 365 environment rather than introducing an entirely separate digital workplace.The platform supports contract lifecycle management activities across contract creation, review, approvals, collaboration, tracking, and ongoing management.Its AI capabilities help users work with contract information through natural-language queries and document summaries, while contract workflows support the coordination of reviews, approvals, renewals, and obligations.By working within the Microsoft 365 ecosystem, CLM365 enables organizations to incorporate contract management into familiar workplace applications and workflows, including SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, and Outlook.This approach can help reduce the fragmentation that often occurs when contract documents, approval processes, and business communications are managed across separate systems.Organizations evaluating contract management technology should also assess permissions, information access, data handling, and governance requirements to ensure that AI adoption aligns with their internal policies.Bringing AI Into Everyday Legal OperationsThe adoption of AI in legal departments is not limited to generating documents. Legal teams can also use AI-assisted capabilities to locate relevant information, understand lengthy agreements, identify key dates, and make contract information easier to work with.CLM365's AI-native approach focuses on bringing contract intelligence into the contract management process.Relevant capabilities include:Natural-language contract queries: Ask questions about contract information using conversational language.. Contract summarization: Generate summaries to help users review lengthy agreements more efficiently.. Key-term identification: Locate important contractual provisions, dates, and obligations.. Contract workflow automation: Coordinate contract reviews, approvals, and related activities through structured workflows.. Renewal and obligation tracking: Help teams maintain visibility into important contract milestones and responsibilities.. Microsoft 365 integration: Work with contract processes within the organization's existing Microsoft 365 environment.These capabilities can support legal, procurement, and business teams as they work to improve contract visibility and reduce time spent on repetitive information-management tasks. Outputs generated by AI should be reviewed according to the organization's legal and operational requirements.Governance, Privacy, and Responsible AI AdoptionSecurity and governance remain central considerations when legal teams evaluate AI-based contract management.Contracts may contain confidential commercial information, personal data, financial terms, and sensitive business commitments. Organizations therefore need to consider how contract information is stored, who can access it, and how new AI capabilities fit within their established information governance policies.A Microsoft 365-native approach can help organizations align contract workflows with their existing Microsoft environment. However, the specific security, access-control, data-processing, and compliance arrangements should be assessed against each organization's configuration and requirements.In India, organizations must also consider applicable data protection obligations, including requirements under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, and relevant rules and commencement provisions.For legal and compliance leaders, responsible AI adoption involves more than introducing new technology. It requires clear oversight, appropriate access controls, human review, and processes that support accountability throughout the contract lifecycle.Future of Legal & Compliance Summit & Awards 2026The 8th Edition Future of Legal & Compliance Summit & Awards 2026 is scheduled for Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at ITC Maratha, Mumbai.Organized by UBS Forums, the summit focuses on the challenges facing legal and compliance functions as organizations respond to regulatory change, technological developments, and evolving business risks.The event's stated focus areas include:. Adapting to changes in the legal and compliance environment.. Strengthening compliance frameworks.. Understanding how AI and emerging technologies are shaping legal functions.. Addressing the evolving role of the General Counsel.. Managing data breaches, cyber threats, and privacy risks.. Building effective compliance cultures.. Incorporating environmental, social, and governance initiatives.. Automating legal processes and advancing smart contract management.These topics reflect the need for organizations to balance technology adoption with effective governance, risk management, and operational accountability.For enterprise legal departments, contract lifecycle management is an important part of this discussion because contracts connect legal obligations with procurement, finance, operations, and wider business relationships.Looking Ahead: The Future of AI-Native Legal OperationsAs organizations continue to evaluate AI for business-critical processes, legal technology is moving toward solutions that combine structured workflows with more accessible contract intelligence.Contract lifecycle management platforms can help establish consistent processes, while AI-assisted capabilities can make contract information easier to search, summarize, and understand.The next stage of legal operations will depend on how effectively organizations integrate these capabilities with their existing technology environments, governance policies, and human decision-making processes.CLM365 brings this approach to contract management within Microsoft 365, providing a platform for organizations seeking to connect contract workflows with AI-assisted information access and collaboration.Event Details. Event: 8th Edition Future of Legal & Compliance Summit & Awards 2026. Date: November 18, 2026. Venue: ITC Maratha, Mumbai, India. Organizer: UBS Forums. Event website:Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat is AI-native contract lifecycle management?AI-native contract lifecycle management combines contract workflows with artificial intelligence capabilities that help users search, summarize, analyze, and manage contract information. It supports activities throughout the contract lifecycle, from initial requests and drafting to approvals, renewals, and obligation tracking.What is CLM365?CLM365 is an AI-native contract lifecycle management solution built for Microsoft 365. It supports contract creation, review, approvals, collaboration, tracking, and ongoing management, with AI capabilities for working with contract information.How does Microsoft 365-native contract management help legal teams?Microsoft 365-native contract management allows organizations to incorporate contract processes into their existing Microsoft environment. Depending on the solution and configuration, this can support collaboration, structured approval workflows, centralized contract information, and integration with familiar workplace applications.How can AI help with contract management?AI can assist with contract summarization, natural-language searches, identification of key terms, and access to relevant contract information. These capabilities can help reduce repetitive manual work, while legal professionals retain responsibility for review, interpretation, and decisions.Why are governance and data protection important in AI-based contract management?Contract information may include confidential and sensitive data. Organizations should assess data access, permissions, processing arrangements, security controls, and applicable legal requirements before adopting AI-based contract management technology.

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CLM365 to Spotlight AI-Native Contract Lifecycle Management at Future of Legal & Compliance Summit & Awards 2026 News Provided By Cubic Logics LLC October 30, 2026, 10:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Law, Technology



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