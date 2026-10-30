ETX Moving Urges East Texas Families To Verify Mover Licenses Before Booking A Move

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The family-owned moving company shares state and federal warning signs that help Tyler-area residents avoid unlicensed rogue movers

TYLER, TX, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ETX Moving, a family-owned and faith-driven moving company serving Tyler and the surrounding East Texas communities, is encouraging local families and business owners to take a few simple steps to confirm that a moving company is properly licensed before they sign a contract or let a crew load a single box. The reminder comes as many East Texas households plan moves across town, between neighboring cities, or into new homes and apartments, and it draws directly on consumer guidance published by the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV) and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA).Moving is one of the most stressful projects a family takes on. Between packing, scheduling, school changes and closing dates, it is easy to hire the first company that answers the phone or posts the lowest price online. According to the TxDMV, that is exactly the opening that unlicensed movers look for. The agency's Smart Mover consumer guide explains that so-called rogue movers often advertise an unrealistically low price, load a customer's belongings, and then demand additional money before they will deliver them. In some cases, the agency notes, belongings are never delivered at all.ETX Moving was founded by Mark Anthony Escobedo and Sarah Escobedo with a mission to serve others with the same honesty, care and dedication they would give their own family. The company believes that helping customers make informed decisions is part of that mission, even when the advice applies to choosing any mover, not only ETX Moving.The TxDMV states that Texas law requires a mover operating within the state to be licensed by both the TxDMV and the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT). Those license numbers must be displayed on moving trucks, printed in online advertisements, and included on moving proposals and contracts. The agency also requires licensed movers to show their company name and TxDMV number on both sides of their trucks, whether the trucks are owned or rented, either painted on or with a magnetic sign.ETX Moving displays its credentials on its website for exactly this reason. The company operates under USDOT 4187188 and TxDMV No. 009889002C, and customers are welcome to look up both numbers before they book. The family behind the business sees that kind of transparency as a basic expression of the values the company was built on, and as an easy way for customers to feel confident about who is coming into their home.The TxDMV adds that every licensed mover is required to have a tariff on file with the agency. A tariff is the list of a mover's rates and charges, and the agency notes that an unlicensed mover will not have one on file. Licensed movers are also required to give customers a copy of the TxDMV's Rights and Responsibilities brochure before loading any items, and to provide a written proposal or contract before anything is placed on the truck.The TxDMV maintains a free online database called Truck Stop that lets consumers search for a moving company by name, TxDMV number or USDOT number. The agency describes the result in simple terms. A thumbs up means the license is active and the mover has met the state's insurance requirements, including liability and cargo coverage. A thumbs down means the consumer should stop and not contract with that mover.If a company cannot be found in the database, the TxDMV advises asking the mover directly for its TxDMV number and then checking that number in Truck Stop. According to the agency, a mover that hesitates or refuses to provide a TxDMV number is likely unlicensed and should not be used.ETX Moving recommends that East Texas residents make this lookup a standard part of their planning, right alongside requesting estimates and choosing a moving date. The check takes only a few minutes and can be done from a phone. For families comparing several companies, running every name through Truck Stop before scheduling a walkthrough is a simple way to narrow the list to legitimate options.ETX Moving in Tyler, TX, sees many of its customers as neighbors first. The company serves families and businesses in Tyler, Bullard, Whitehouse, Flint, Jacksonville, Longview, Henderson and many smaller towns and rural communities throughout East Texas. For residents hiring a mover for the first time, a short checklist of warning signs can help them compare companies and avoid common pitfalls.The TxDMV and the FMCSA both publish lists of warning signs that a mover may be trying to take advantage of a customer. ETX Moving is highlighting several of them so East Texas families know what to watch for.Prices that seem too good to be true. The TxDMV warns that a bad mover's goal is to first gain a customer's confidence and then gain possession of their household goods. If an offer seems too good to be true, the agency says, it probably is. Rogue movers may advertise an extremely low price and then raise it after the items are loaded. The TxDMV advises that all terms and costs of a move be agreed upon before the first item leaves the home.Estimates given sight unseen. The FMCSA lists an estimate given over the phone or online, without an on-site inspection of the household items, as a red flag. The agency also flags movers that will not provide a written estimate or that say they will determine the cost after loading.Generic contact information. According to the TxDMV, unlicensed movers often have no local business address, use cell phones as their business lines, or answer the phone with a vague phrase such as“Movers” or“Moving Company” instead of a company name. The FMCSA lists the same phone greeting as a warning sign, along with a website that has no local address and no information about registration or insurance.Unmarked or rental trucks. The TxDMV notes that unlicensed movers typically use trucks with no markings or rental trucks. Licensed Texas movers must show their name and TxDMV number on both sides of every truck they use.Missing or rushed paperwork. Texas movers are required to give the customer a proposal or contract before loading. The TxDMV warns that unlicensed movers may skip this step entirely or rush a customer through a form before it can be read. The agency's advice is to read both sides of the contract, look for the TxDMV number on the paperwork, and never rely on verbal agreements.Blank documents and large up-front payments. The FMCSA cautions consumers never to sign blank documents and lists a demand for cash or a large deposit before the move as a red flag. The agency also warns about a mover that claims all goods are covered by its insurance, and about one that claims a customer has more belongings than were originally estimated.Families planning a move out of state should know that interstate moves fall under federal rules. The FMCSA's Protect Your Move program explains that interstate movers are required by federal regulations to provide customers with the Your Rights and Responsibilities When You Move booklet and the agency's Ready to Move brochure. A mover that does not supply them is another warning sign.ETX Moving believes the best way to recognize a trustworthy mover is to know what a well-run move looks like. The company has published a What to Expect on Moving Day page that walks customers through its process step by step.On moving day, the ETX Moving crew arrives at the scheduled time with clean trucks, the right equipment and a plan in place. The team does a quick walkthrough of the home or office to confirm details, answer last-minute questions and map out the loading order. Floors, doors and furniture are padded and protected before anything is moved, and fragile or high-value items receive extra care. At the new location, the crew unloads and places items in the rooms the customer chooses, then finishes with a final walkthrough to make sure nothing is left behind.The company also recommends that a customer or a trusted representative be present during pickup and delivery to answer questions, direct placement and sign any required paperwork. That practice lines up with the regulators' advice to read every document before signing it and to keep the terms of the move in writing.Coverage is another area where clear information matters. ETX Moving includes basic coverage with every move, and additional valuation options are available on request. Customers are encouraged to ask about coverage before moving day so they understand exactly what is included, rather than relying on a broad promise that everything is insured.ETX Moving offers local moving, residential moving and commercial moving, along with full packing, partial packing and unpacking services. The company also provides limited furniture assembly for select items. Full packing customers receive packing materials such as boxes, tape, wrapping paper and bubble wrap, and the crew labels boxes to make unpacking easier. For customers who prefer to pack on their own, ETX Moving can supply boxes and materials before moving day.For businesses, the company helps offices, retail spaces and other commercial clients relocate with minimal disruption. Services include packing and labeling of office equipment, secure transport for electronics and furniture, floor and wall protection at both locations, and flexible scheduling outside regular business hours when needed.The company is also clear about what falls outside its services. ETX Moving can remove TVs and other wall-mounted items as part of a move, but it does not reinstall them. The crew can move most major appliances, but it does not disconnect or reconnect anything that involves water or gas. Furniture assembly does not include cribs, children's furniture or baby furniture. ETX Moving believes that being upfront about these limits is part of earning a customer's trust before moving day arrives.Drawing on the TxDMV and FMCSA guidance, ETX Moving suggests East Texas residents keep a short checklist in mind when they hire any moving company. Confirm the company's TxDMV and USDOT numbers and look them up in the TxDMV Truck Stop database. Make sure those numbers appear on the company's trucks, website and paperwork. Ask for a written proposal or contract before loading, read it fully, and do not sign anything blank. Be cautious of prices far below other quotes, estimates given without seeing the home, and requests for cash or a large deposit before the move. Ask how the company handles coverage for belongings, and get the answer in writing.Residents who want to learn more can review the TxDMV's consumer resources at txdmv and the FMCSA's Protect Your Move resources at dot. Families with questions about an upcoming move in Tyler or the surrounding area can reach the ETX Moving team through the company's contact page or review its frequently asked questions online.About ETX MovingETX Moving is a family-owned, faith-driven moving company founded by Mark Anthony Escobedo and Sarah Escobedo. The company provides local, residential and commercial moving, full and partial packing, unpacking and limited furniture assembly for families and businesses across Tyler and East Texas. ETX Moving operates under USDOT 4187188 and TxDMV No. 009889002C. To request a free estimate, call or text (903) 714-3873 or visit .Media ContactETX MovingAddress: 3800 Paluxy Dr Ste. 130, Tyler, TX 75703Phone: (903) 714-3873Website:

Mark Anthony Escobedo

ETX Moving

+1 (903) 714-3873

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ETX Moving Urges East Texas Families to Verify Mover Licenses Before Booking a Move News Provided By Icepick Development, LLC October 30, 2026, 10:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, World & Regional



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