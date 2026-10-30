Lumora Industries Inc. Announces New Company Address In Gold River, CA

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Lumora Industries Inc. announces its new company address in Gold River, CA, supporting direct marketing operations, client engagement, and career development.

GOLD RIVER, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GOLD RIVER, CA – Lumora Industries Inc. has announced its new company address at 2356 Gold Meadow Way, Suite 201, Gold River, CA 95670. The upcoming office opening marks an important step in the company's continued development, providing a new location to support its business operations, customer outreach efforts, and professional growth opportunities.As a sales and marketing company in Gold River, CA, Lumora Industries Inc. focuses on helping telecommunications providers connect with potential customers through direct outreach and face-to-face communication. The company is committed to making customer interactions more personal by providing clear information, answering questions, and helping individuals better understand available products and services.The new office will provide a dedicated space for the company's daily operations, including sales activities, team meetings, training sessions, and campaign planning. By establishing its presence in Gold River, Lumora Industries Inc. intends to strengthen its organizational structure and continue supporting the businesses and communities it serves.Lumora Industries Inc. offers a wide range of direct marketing services, including customer acquisition, lead generation, brand representation, and customer retention. These services help telecommunications companies reach new audiences, communicate their offerings, and maintain meaningful relationships with customers. Through personal interactions, the company works to make the sales process more informative and approachable.The new Gold River location is also expected to support the company's internal operations by giving employees a central workplace for collaboration and professional development. Establishing a principal place of business in the area reflects Lumora Industries Inc.'s commitment to creating a structured environment where team members can coordinate their responsibilities and work toward shared objectives.Beyond its face-to-face marketing services, the company places the utmost importance on developing people who want to build careers in sales, customer service, and business management. Its approach to professional development includes hands-on learning, practical experience, and mentorship from experienced team members.Employees are encouraged to strengthen their communication, problem-solving, and leadership skills while gaining a better understanding of direct marketing operations. Through ongoing guidance and opportunities to take on additional responsibilities, Lumora Industries Inc. aims to help its people prepare for future career advancement.The upcoming opening also represents an opportunity for the company to establish stronger connections within the Gold River business community. With a physical presence in the area, Lumora Industries Inc. can continue exploring opportunities to support telecommunications partners, improve customer engagement, and contribute to local business activity.As preparations for the new office continue, Lumora Industries Inc. remains focused on delivering practical marketing solutions while maintaining a workplace centered on teamwork, accountability, and continuous improvement. The company looks forward to beginning operations at its new location and building on its existing business activities.Lumora Industries Inc. is a direct sales and marketing company serving the telecommunications industry. The firm helps businesses reach customers through face-to-face outreach, lead generation, customer acquisition, brand representation, and customer retention. It also provides hands-on training, mentorship, and opportunities for employees to develop professional skills.Contact InformationLumora Industries Inc.2356 Gold Meadow Way, Suite 201Gold River, CA 95670Phone: 209-850-4126Email:...

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Lumora Industries Inc. Announces New Company Address in Gold River, CA News Provided By Better Image Solutions, LLC October 30, 2026, 10:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Telecommunications



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