Memeci Turns Meme Coin Practice Trading Into A New Esport

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Dubai, UAE, October 30th, 2026 - memeCI is bringing a new competitive dimension to meme coin trading with Practice to Win, a free-to-play competition that turns simulated meme coin trading into an exciting esports-style experience where participants can compete against other traders for a chance to win real cryptocurrency.







Are you good enough to rise to the top of the leaderboard and win $50 in SOL?

With memeCI Practice Trading, participants receive a $10,000 virtual trading balance to explore meme coins, test strategies, and compete without risking their own money. The Practice to Win competition takes that experience a step further, rewarding the top-performing eligible trader with a real $50 SOL prize each week.

A New Esport for the Meme Coin Community

Meme coins are known for their speed, volatility, and the excitement surrounding early launches. But learning to trade them can be expensive when real money is on the line.

memeCI is changing that.

Practice Trading gives users the opportunity to experience meme coin markets, develop trading strategies, and learn to recognize opportunities without financial risk. The competitive leaderboard adds an esports-inspired challenge, allowing traders to measure their performance against others.

And because memeCI is still in beta, the competition is currently smaller, giving early participants an opportunity to compete for the top spot before the platform grows.

Think you have what it takes?

Explore the memeCI Practice Trading page to learn how to get started.

How Practice to Win Works

The competition is designed to reward trading performance, not simply participation.



Free to participate: Every eligible participant competes using a virtual $10,000 practice balance.

Weekly competition: Each competition runs for seven days.

Real rewards: The top-performing eligible trader has the opportunity to win $50 in SOL.

Fair qualification: Participants must close at least five practice trades to qualify. Performance-based ranking: Traders are ranked by their percentage return on equity, measured against their equity at the beginning of the competition.

Getting started is easy: Simply sign up for a new memeCI account and start practice trading. It's that simple!

For complete details, visit the memeCI Practice Trading Guide.

Transparent Competition. Verifiable Payouts.

Trust and transparency are essential to any competitive platform.

memeCI publicly displays competition winners and provides a transaction hash (TXID) linking directly to the blockchain transaction used to pay the prize.

Anyone can independently verify that the SOL prize was sent to the winning wallet.

No hidden winners. No unverifiable payouts. Just competitive trading performance and transparent rewards.

A Level Playing Field for Meme Coin Traders

“memeCI is helping level the playing field by giving everyone an opportunity to experience meme coin trading, develop their strategies, and compete without risking their own money. Whether you're learning to recognize early opportunities or refining your trading approach, Practice Trading gives you the tools to improve - with the added excitement of competing for real SOL rewards.”

- Robert Candle, PR and Marketing Coordinator, memeCI

About memeCI

memeCI is a meme coin intelligence platform designed to help traders discover opportunities, analyze market activity, and develop their trading strategies.

With multi-chain meme coin scanning, AI-powered insights, and Practice Trading, memeCI brings together the tools traders need to explore the fast-moving meme coin market.

Through Practice to Win, memeCI is introducing a new competitive experience where trading skill, strategy, and performance can earn recognition - and real cryptocurrency rewards.

Website:

Practice Trading Guide: