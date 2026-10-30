In UAE's Year Of Family, Dubai Fitness Challenge Is An Opportunity For All To Be Active And Create Good Habits For 30 Days And Beyond

World's largest free community fitness event invites residents and visitors to find their own 30×30 from 31 October to 29 November 2026 More than 16 million participants have joined the Challenge across nine editions since its launch in 2017 Residents and visitors invited to complete 30 minutes of physical activity every day for 30 days

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 2026 –Dubai Fitness Challenge returns for its landmark 10th edition, running from 31 October to 29 November 2026, inviting Dubai's residents and visitors, representing close to 200 nationalities, to move for 30 minutes a day, for 30 days. As the UAE marks its Year of Family, this year's edition places special emphasis on shared movement, uniting generations in the pursuit of healthier habits. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Participants are invited to walk, run, ride, swim, dance, try something new, or simply get moving with family and friends. Every 30×30 can look different – the commitment to move for 30 minutes a day is the most important part.

“What's your 30×30?” is this year's slogan, with the public encouraged to register their participation at .

From families and first-timers to experienced athletes, People of Determination, children and grandparents, everyone who lives in or visits Dubai is invited to find their 30×30. In the UAE's Year of Family, DFC also provides an opportunity for families to move together, build healthy habits together, and discover what their 30×30 can be.

From family-friendly routes at Dubai Ride and Dubai Run to children's zones at the Fitness Villages and Community Fitness Hub sessions that welcome different generations, there is a challenge for every family in Dubai. Fitness is for everyone: with dedicated support for People of Determination across the flagship events, women-only fitness zones, children's programming and family-friendly routes at major events, the 30×30 initiative is everyone's challenge.

Commenting on the 30×30 initiative, Fares Hamad Fares, Vice President of Group Digital Marketing, etisalat, said:

“Nine editions of Dubai Fitness Challenge have proven what can happen when an entire city gets moving. As etisalat celebrates its own 50th anniversary, we're proud to continue supporting an initiative that has made physical activity more accessible and brought millions of people together. This year's challenge has added significance in the UAE's Year of Family, reminding us of the importance of building healthy habits together. Through our Association Partnership at DP World Kite Beach Fitness Village's main stage, we look forward to encouraging more families, friends and communities to get active, enjoy the experience and carry that momentum forward.”

Launched in 2017 under the personal initiative and vision of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, the Dubai Fitness Challenge was conceived to transform Dubai into one of the world's most active cities. Nine editions later, His Highness's call for every resident to commit to 30 minutes of daily movement has grown into the world's largest free community fitness event, cumulatively engaging more than 16 million participants and reshaping how an entire city moves, together.

For those ready to take on a bigger challenge and join DFC's mass-participation events, the 2026 edition will welcome back Dubai Ride presented by DP World on 1 November and Dubai Run on 22 November. Both events will once again provide participants with the opportunity to experience Sheikh Zayed Road and Downtown Dubai in a unique way.

Dubai Stand-Up Paddle presented by RTA will take place at the stunning Hatta Dam on 7 and 8 November, offering two days of activity on the water. Completing the four-event line-up, Dubai Yoga presented by MHERO will return for its second edition on 29 November, closing DFC's tenth edition with a mass yoga event. More details will be announced soon.

Beyond the flagship events, for 30 days, three free Fitness Villages will offer participants more ways to complete their 30×30, with free classes, dedicated ladies' areas and facilities for activities including basketball, football, padel and volleyball. Additionally, 34 Community Fitness Hubs and thousands of free classes and activities will extend the programme across Dubai, with the full calendar to be announced soon.

Members of the public can register now at to take part in the tenth edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge.