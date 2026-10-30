Authority Of Social Contribution Ma'an Collaborates With Purehealth To Enhance Social Impact And Healthcare Access In Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, UAE,October 2026 – PureHealth and The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an have signed a long-term strategic agreement to advance healthcare priorities across Abu Dhabi, contributing to sustainable social impact and enhancing the health and wellbeing of the community. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The agreement was signed by His Excellency Abdullah Humaid Al Ameri, Director General of the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an, and Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, during a ceremony held at Athar+, Abu Dhabi's first purpose-driven hub dedicated to accelerating social impact, operated by the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an.

The partnership reflects both entities' shared commitment to delivering long-term social impact that improves quality of life and supports community wellbeing across Abu Dhabi, particularly in the healthcare sector.

As part of the partnership, PureHealth will be providing specialised dialysis treatment services, reinforcing access to critical healthcare for community members in need. This contribution forms part of a broader collaboration focused on delivering high-impact social initiatives, including cancer support programmes, alongside future strategic projects. The collaboration also supports the launch of Trailblazer – Ma'an Edition under Athar+, driving social innovation and addressing priority community needs across Abu Dhabi.

In addition, both parties will collaborate on structured fundraising initiatives through the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an's regulated platform ensuring all contributions are directed in a transparent manner.

The agreement enables the joint development and delivery of impactful healthcare initiatives that strengthen access to essential services and improve patient outcomes across Abu Dhabi, in line with priority social and healthcare needs.

His Excellency Abdullah Humaid Al Ameri, Director General of the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an, said:“Partnerships are fundamental to achieving meaningful and lasting social impact. Our collaboration with PureHealth reflects a shared commitment to improving the quality of life of community members and addressing social priorities through innovative and sustainable initiatives. By bringing together expertise, resources and a common purpose, we can create greater opportunities to support community wellbeing and contribute to Abu Dhabi's vision of a cohesive and thriving society.”

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, said:“At PureHealth, we believe that healthcare reaches its fullest potential when it extends beyond our hospitals and clinics to reach all members of the communities we serve. This partnership brings together our group's integrated Care & Cover healthcare ecosystem and Ma'an's trusted platform for social giving, allowing us to direct medical expertise and resources towards the health priorities that matter most to people across Abu Dhabi and the wider region. Together, we are building a sustainable model that turns collective action into improved health outcomes and a better quality of life for all.”

The collaboration aligns with the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an's mission to unite community efforts and direct contributions towards social priorities, while supporting PureHealth's commitment to advancing healthcare and creating positive societal impact through its integrated healthcare ecosystem.

The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an continues to work closely with public, private and social sector partners to develop innovative solutions that address community needs and foster a culture of participation, giving and shared responsibility across Abu Dhabi.

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE SEHA CLINICS – Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE's leading health insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE's largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) – the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus PureCS – A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE's largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

PureHealth's network comprises: