SEHA Tawam Hospital's Fertility Services Support Successful Pregnancy In Complex Case Involving Type 1 Diabetes And Severe Endometriosis

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The personalised fertility treatment plan supported pregnancy in a case where diabetes and severe endometriosis made conception more complex Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi, UAE, October 2026 – SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has announced that a woman with type 1 diabetes and severe endometriosis achieved pregnancy following a personalised treatment plan provided by the fertility services team at SEHA Tawam Hospital. Both conditions may affect fertility and the likelihood of conception. The evidence-based approach used assisted reproductive techniques tailored to her medical needs.

The patient had experienced primary infertility for two years and had advanced endometriosis without apparent symptoms. Endometriosis occurs when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside it and may affect the reproductive organs. Tests showed adhesions involving both ovaries and bilateral ovarian cysts associated with endometriosis. They also showed a satisfactory ovarian reserve, and both fallopian tubes were open.

Given the complexity of the case, the team followed a treatment approach focused on preserving ovarian reserve and avoiding unnecessary surgery, in line with clinical evidence. The patient underwent a treatment cycle using intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) as part of a personalised plan, and suitable embryos were preserved for use at a later stage of treatment.

Tests also identified subclinical hypothyroidism, which was managed with low-dose thyroxine. She then underwent a personalised embryo transfer cycle based on her medical history and the outcomes of previous treatment cycles, which resulted in a successful pregnancy.

Dr. Meenakshi Khetaram Choudhary, Consultant IVF Physician at SEHA Tawam Hospital, said:“Endometriosis can be invisible and painless, and its severity does not always correlate with symptoms. Our role is to recognise it early, protect ovarian reserve, and tailor IVF strategies to each woman's biology and medical context, especially in high-risk scenarios such as Type 1 diabetes.”

Dr. Choudhary added:“Continuity of care after conception is essential. Our obstetric and endocrine teams work closely together to ensure women with complex needs experience a coordinated journey from fertility treatment to a safe, supported pregnancy.”

The patient is now under synchronised high-risk antenatal care within SEHA Tawam Hospital multidisciplinary framework, with ongoing endocrine optimisation and obstetric surveillance. Several remaining embryos are stored for potential future family planning.

SEHA Tawam Hospital provides comprehensive reproductive medicine services, including diagnostics, IVF and ICSI, and fertility preservation, as well as coordinated high-risk antenatal management. The centre is committed to delivering compassionate, evidence-based, patient-centred care grounded in ethical principles and supported by an experienced multidisciplinary team.

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments, and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare. The company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the Sscience of longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE SEHA CLINICS – Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE's leading health insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE's largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US Circle Health Group – The largest independent operator of hospitals in the UK

Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) – the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus PureCS – A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE's largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

PureHealth's network comprises:

About SEHA:

SEHA is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company operates a significant number of the public hospitals and clinics of the emirate of Abu Dhabi. SEHA is a PureHealth asset, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East.

SEHA is committed to continuously improving customer care to recognised international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 15 hospitals with over 2600 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care, urgent care centres, 4 dialysis centres, and 4 blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 132,000 inpatients annually, conduct 52,000 surgeries and treat more than 6.7 million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East, with more than 20,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel.

To find out more about SEHA's specialised clinic or to book an appointment, call 80050 or visit SEHA. You can also book an appointment through the SEHA mobile app or WhatsApp 02 410 2200.