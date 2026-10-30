Du Wins Two Major Regional Awards Recognizing Its Brand Evolution Beyond Connectivity

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Marketing Society GCC Awards names du winner for Brand Evolution, while Transform Awards MEA awards du Gold for Best Brand Architecture Solution Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE, October 2026: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, has won two major regional awards recognizing its ongoing brand evolution and the strategic architecture supporting its ambition to move beyond connectivity.

du, together with TBWA\RAAD, was named winner of 'Brand Evolution' at The Marketing Society GCC Awards 2026, against a strong shortlist featuring Microsoft, PwC Middle East, MEOS GEO and World Health Expo. du's entry was recognized for the coherence between its challenge, strategic response, positioning, creative execution and results.

du, along with Landor, also received Gold for Best Brand Architecture Solution at the Transform Awards MEA 2026. Both awards together recognize complementary aspects of du's transformation: evolving the role and relevance of the brand while creating a clear architecture that enables du to expand into new areas without losing the familiarity and equity of the core brand.

Ibrahim Almayahi, Head of Commercial Brand & Marketing Communications at du, said:“We are proud to receive the awards as they recognize both the ambition of our brand evolution and the rigor behind it. We took the time to understand what people value about du, what we needed to protect and where the brand needed to evolve, so that we could broaden our role while taking our customers and stakeholders with us. Building the future from the equity we already have allows us to evolve with confidence while remaining unmistakably du.”

The two awards reinforce du's continued evolution beyond its traditional telecommunications role, creating a brand capable of supporting a broader portfolio of digital services and experiences while maintaining a clear and consistent connection to du.

About du:

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.