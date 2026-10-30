NMDC Group Delivers Resilient 9M 2026 Performance, With Revenue Rising 4% To AED 21.4 Billion

Net profit reached AED 2.4 billion in 9M 2026, demonstrating the strength of its diversified business portfolio. Secured project awards totaling AED 9.7 billion during the nine-month period, with a robust project backlog that reached AED 54.1 billion.

Abu Dhabi, UAE:October 2026 – NMDC Group ADX: NMDC, a global leader in integrated marine, energy, construction, logistics, and engineering solutions, reported its financial results for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2026, with revenues increasing 4% Y-o-Y to AED 21.4 billion and a net profit of AED 2.4 billion. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The Group's performance in the first nine months of 2026 underscores the resilience of its vertically integrated delivery model and its ability to navigate the current challenging environment to execute complex, large-scale projects across local and international markets. Top-line momentum was driven by accelerated backlog conversion across its different verticals including NMDC Dredging and Marine, NMDC Energy and NMDC Infra, with UAE operations contributing 78% of total revenues and international markets accounting for 22% in 9M 2026.

Reinforcing the Group's operational resilience, stringent cost discipline, and strong profitability margins, NMDC Group recorded a net profit of AED 2.4 billion in 9M 2026. The Group's total project backlog stood at AED 54.1 billion, supported by AED 9.7 billion in project awards secured during the nine-month period, providing strong multi-year revenue visibility across the MENA region and wider international growth corridors.

NMDC Group closed the nine-month period with a strong balance sheet and a net cash position of AED 3.9 billion. This foundation provides the flexibility required to fund capital expenditure, scale strategic assets, and pursue its growth ambitions while creating long-term shareholder value.

His Excellency Mohamed Thani Murshed Ghannam Al Rumaithi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of NMDC Group, stated:“NMDC Group's performance across the first nine months of 2026 is a testament to the forward-looking economic vision of the UAE's wise leadership, which continues to empower national champions to lead on the global stage. By maintaining strict financial discipline and capitalizing on the synergies across our integrated business units, we have continued to convert a substantial project pipeline into sustained revenue growth. Backed by a resilient balance sheet and an expanding international footprint, we remain committed to delivering long-term value for our shareholders and supporting vital economic and infrastructure development across the UAE and global markets.”

Dr. Yasser Zaghloul, Group Chief Executive Officer of NMDC Group, said:“Our nine-month results reflect the resilience we have been building into NMDC Group for many years. In a more complex operating environment, our teams continued to deliver demanding projects safely across our markets, as we build capabilities that create value. We continue to invest responsibly in our fleet, including the recently inaugurated Abu Al Bakhoush, built to Green Passport certification, in AI and digital solutions that make our operations safer and smarter, and above all in our people. With a strong backlog and a clear international strategy, we are well positioned for our next phase of growth and remain committed to creating sustainable value for our clients, our communities, our people and our shareholders.”

Demonstrating its operational depth, NMDC Group continued to invest in fleet expansion and advanced marine capabilities. Entering the fourth quarter in October 2026, the Group, through NMDC Dredging & Marine, inaugurated the Abu Al Bakhoush, a state-of-the-art self-propelled heavy-duty cutter suction dredger, during a ceremony held in Nantong, China. Measuring 148 meters in length with a total installed power of 30,040 kW and a maximum dredging depth of 38 meters, the Abu Al Bakhoush joins the Group's fleet of more than 170 vessels and marine units, enhancing its capacity to execute complex rock-cutting, trenching, and port infrastructure projects across international markets.

During the third quarter, NMDC Group's commitment to environmental stewardship and safety earned further recognition. The Group received the Sustainability Innovation Award 2026 in the Corporate Excellence category from Construction Business News Middle East, recognizing progress under its Responsible Stewardship framework in reducing environmental impact through decarbonization and nature-based resilience. Furthermore, underscoring its commitment to embedding strong health, safety, and environment standards as an integral part of project delivery, NMDC Group received the Contractor HSE Excellence Award from ICPE at the 5th Edition Contractor Safety Management Leaders' Meet & Awards 2026.

About NMDC Group:

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE, NMDC Group is a home-grown global leader with 50 years of experience, providing cutting-edge engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions for onshore and offshore projects, and state of the art marine dredging and construction capabilities. With projects executed across the MENA region and Southeast Asia, NMDC Group offers its clients high-quality turnkey solutions, underpinned by a commitment to sustainability and international standards. NMDC Group has a backlog of AED 54.1 billion as of 30 September 2026.

The Group operates through multiple business verticals: NMDC Dredging & Marine, NMDC Energy, NMDC Logistics and Technical Services, and NMDC Infra.