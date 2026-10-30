Birthday Bash Goes Wild: UP Man Cuts 5 Cakes With Sword, Perform Car Stunts On Highway (WATCH)

A birthday celebration on a busy highway in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur has landed eight people in police custody after a man was caught cutting five cakes with a sword on his car's bonnet while his friends cheered him on. The group allegedly went on to perform dangerous stunts on the road, triggering concerns over public safety and traffic violations.

A video of the celebration, which was later deleted from the man's Instagram account, showed him slicing through five cakes arranged on the bonnet of his car with a sword. His friends were seen bursting party poppers and cheering as the birthday celebrations unfolded near Raja Ki Haveli hotel on National Highway 9 (NH-9).

हापुड़ में बोनट पर तलवार से कांटे केक, केक काटने के बाद हाईवे पर की स्टंट, खिड़की से बाहर निकलकर युवक कर रहे स्टंट, तलवार से केक काटते और स्टंट करते वीडियो वायरल, हाइवे के राजाजी होटल के बाहर तलवार से काटा गया केक, बाबूगढ़ थाना क्षेत्र का मामला

#Hapur Arun (आज़ाद) Chahal (@ArunAzadchahal) October 29, 2026

Other videos from the gathering exposed a series of dangerous stunts on the highway. Some people were allegedly seen leaning out of the windows of a moving car, while a motorcycle was also used to perform risky manoeuvres on the busy road.

The videos soon went viral on social media, prompting Babugarh police to take action against those involved. Police arrested eight people, including the district president of the Hindu Raksha Dal, and seized the car and motorcycle allegedly used during the incident.

Hapur Superintendent of Police said the police had taken cognisance of the video that surfaced on October 29 and initiated action against those involved. He confirmed that eight youths had been arrested and legal proceedings were being initiated.

Following their arrest, videos also surfaced showing the accused at the police station with their hands folded.