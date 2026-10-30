South Sudan - Building A Foundation For Lasting Peace: Yambio Community Dialogue Brings People Together

For lasting peace to become a reality in South Sudan, peace-buildinginitiatives need to include community members from influential and vulnerable groups alike.

A recent community dialogue in Yambio, the capital of Western Equatoria state did exactly that-brought together some 50 participants representing diverse segments of society.

Women, youth, persons with disabilities, faith-based groups, traditional leaders and security forces came together for a dialogue facilitated by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS). The discussion continued the message of last week's United Nations Day commemorations, emphasizing the importance of cooperation and shared responsibility.

“Initiatives like this are opportunities for underrepresented groups to collectively advocate for our right and illuminate our specific challenges,” said Moses Louis Magianga who represented people living with disabilities.

Adding to that, he also stressed the need for community-led peacebuilding efforts and effective accountability mechanisms:

“By coming together and listening as well as sharing our individual stories, we are taking important steps towards building peace ourselves at the grassroots.”

The diversity among participants was appreciated by Reverend Jacob Elinama Bisi who used the opportunity to urge his fellow peacebuilders to claim their individual and shared responsibilities.

“The beautiful thing about conversations like this compared to non-interactive information sessions is that the outcome of anything we discuss here rests with us. In the end, it's up to us how much we make of this platform that we were given,” he said.

Echoing the Reverend, traditional leader Christine Ngbaazande further emphasized the need for continued engagement among community members, local leaders, and security actors:

“What we need right now is to sustain dialogue among ourselves, address sources of conflict and identify practical solutions for the challenges our people are facing.”

There was a unanimous understanding that lasting peace requires more than identifying problems. It depends on collective action, consistent dialogue, and a shared commitment to translating community recommendations into practical solutions that promote stability and development across Western Equatoria state and beyond.

The forum also provided an opportunity for participants to share examples of positive changes they associated with cooperation and support from international friends, highlighting the importance of partnerships between the UN and local communities in advancing peace and development.

“Our cooperation with the UN family has brought measurable positive changes to the police sector. By providing us with platforms where we can hear directly from the communities we pledge to protect, we already have a stronger foundation to prevent and respond to tensions,” shared Colonel Daniel Fotur, a representative from the local police.

For Bibi Kadija, a Civil Affairs Officer from UNMISS, the UN Peacekeeping mission remains committed to providing opportunities to convene, connect and empower communities to reclaim their power and stand up for their rights:

“We will continue to strive to provide platforms that bring together government, civil society, and community representatives and support their efforts to achieve lasting peace.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).