JAG Physical Therapy Chatham Adds Advanced RCT Recovery Technology Through New Regen Medical Partnership

New offering builds on Chatham clinic's focus on sports rehabilitation and return-to-sport care

CHATHAM, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- JAG Physical Therapy Chatham (461 Main Street, Chatham, NJ 07928) today announced it is now offering ReGen RCT Shockwave/energy-wave technology, part of a new partnership between JAG Physical Therapy and ReGen Medical Network to expand access to advanced, non-invasive musculoskeletal recovery options.Built for a Clinic Focused on Getting Athletes Back in the GameJAG Physical Therapy Chatham has built a reputation for its focus on sports rehabilitation and return-to-sport care, making it a natural fit for this launch. The ReGen RCT is a non-invasive, medical-grade technology designed to support musculoskeletal recovery and rehabilitation, and will be incorporated into JAG's broader physical therapy and sports medicine approach - giving Chatham's clinicians another option to consider as part of an individualized treatment plan, when clinically appropriate.RCT treatments are available to eligible patients as an additional, self-pay treatment option and are not included as a covered physical therapy service.Part of a Broader PartnershipThe Chatham launch is one of two initial locations for the JAG–ReGen partnership, alongside JAG Physical Therapy Midtown in Manhattan. The partnership combines JAG's clinical expertise with ReGen's technology to give patients another tool to support their recovery goals.Leadership Perspective“At JAG Physical Therapy, we are always looking for innovative ways to enhance the patient experience and give our clinicians additional tools to support each patient's individual goals. Bringing ReGen's RCT technology to our Chatham and Midtown clinics gives our patients access to an advanced, non-invasive treatment option that can be incorporated into a comprehensive plan of care when clinically appropriate. We're excited to continue expanding the services and technologies we offer while maintaining our commitment to treating every patient like a VIP,” says CEO, John A. Gallucci Jr.“Chatham is exactly the kind of clinical environment RCT technology was built for - a clinic with deep expertise in sports rehabilitation and getting athletes back to competition. We're glad to give JAG's Chatham clinicians another tool to support that work,” says Dr. Michael Gordon, CEO of ReGen Medical Network.Learn MoreChatham-area patients interested in learning whether ReGen RCT may be appropriate for them can contact JAG Physical Therapy Chatham directly for more information and to schedule an evaluation. Visit jagpt to learn more.About JAG Physical TherapyJAG Physical Therapy, founded in 2004 in West Orange, New Jersey, has grown into the Tri-State region's leading in-network provider of outpatient physical and occupational therapy, with more than 185 facilities across New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. Led by CEO John A. Gallucci Jr., MS, ATC, PT, DPT - Medical Coordinator for Major League Soccer and a member of the New Jersey Governor's Council on Physical Fitness and Sport - JAG Physical Therapy provides orthopedic rehabilitation, sports medicine, hand therapy, pediatric therapy, and a range of specialty services, treating patients from youth athletes to professional sports teams to everyday individuals recovering from injury or surgery. JAG's mission is to treat every patient like a VIP. Learn more at jagpt.About ReGen Medical NetworkReGen Medical Network develops advanced recovery and musculoskeletal wellness technologies designed to support clinicians and their patients across sports medicine, orthopedic rehabilitation, and functional recovery settings. ReGen's RCT platform delivers non-invasive, mechanically driven soft-tissue support intended to complement individualized treatment plans developed by licensed clinicians. Learn more at regenmedical.Media ContactsReGen Medical Network - Rose Jones -...- 775-255-9090###

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JAG Physical Therapy Chatham Adds Advanced RCT Recovery Technology Through New ReGen Medical Partnership News Provided By ReGen Medical Network October 30, 2026, 10:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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