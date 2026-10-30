Arabian Center Relaunches With A Refreshed Experience Built Around Everyday Family Life

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) A refreshed Arabian Center brings greater convenience and comfort to families across its neighbourhood, shaped by the everyday needs of the community it serves Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE, October 2026 – Arabian Center has unveiled its refreshed look, continuing to offer the familiar, convenient and welcoming neighbourhood mall experience that keeps everyday needs close to home. The relaunch makes every visit more convenient for the shoppers, families and retailers at the heart of its neighbourhood.

The refresh touches almost every part of the visit. Guests are welcomed by a new façade, signage and entrances, and fully shaded parking makes arriving easier. Inside, new flooring, ceilings and lighting brighten the mall and lend all three refreshed atriums a warmer, more inviting ambience, while four new panoramic elevators and new escalators make moving between levels simpler. A new information desk, redesigned directional signage and planters that add a touch of greenery complete the atmosphere, and customer touchpoints have been enhanced across the mall for a smoother journey. The food court, washrooms, prayer rooms and baby care rooms have also been refurbished.

Throughout the transformation, Arabian Center remained open, welcoming visitors to shop, dine and connect as usual. This continuity reflects Arabian Center's close bond with the community it serves, ensuring the refreshed destination builds on an established connection while creating new reasons for visitors to return.

Together, these changes support a more convenient family visit. With over 200 brands, dining, family entertainment and everyday services under one roof, the refreshed environment makes it easier to do more in a single trip.

“Many families already know Arabian Center, and this relaunch is our way of saying there is more to discover. This transformation reflects the needs of the community around us, and we have focused on making the mall easier to enjoy and better suited to everyday family life. We are proud to unveil a refreshed Arabian Center, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to experience it,” said Wesam Aldora, General Manager, Arabian Center.

Arabian Center will bring the community together this November in celebration of UAE Flag Day. From 3 to 7 November, between 10am and 10pm, shoppers will be invited to contribute to a collaborative UAE flag installation, creating a shared expression of pride, unity and belonging. A dedicated messaging wall will encourage visitors to share what the UAE means to them, while handheld flags and patriotic décor across the mall will bring the spirit of the occasion to life throughout the destination.

Arabian Center is located on Al Khawaneej Road, Al Mizhar, Dubai. Follow @ArabianCenter on Instagram for updates on the relaunch.

About Arabian Center:

Arabian Center is a family-focused neighbourhood mall in Dubai, home to over 200 brands spanning fashion, home furnishings, electronics, jewellery, perfumes, fashion accessories, and family entertainment. Key attractions include a 62,000+ sq. ft. Homes R Us, 101,000+ sq. ft. Lulu Hypermarket, and a diverse family entertainment offering featuring Air Maniax, Fun City, Mini Bounce, Scorpion Club, and Lemonade.

The mall also features a fully digital eight-screen cinema, a selection of popular restaurants and cafés, a spacious food court with seating for over 600 guests, banks, and several medical centres, including PRIME and Health Hub Plus.

With retail, dining, entertainment and everyday services under one roof, Arabian Center is designed around the needs of families, combining Arabian-inspired architecture with a modern shopping environment.

Conveniently located off Airport Road, the mall spans more than 1 million square feet across two levels and offers 1,500 parking spaces. Easily accessible via Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road, Arabian Center welcomes visitors from across Dubai and the wider UAE. Opened in 2009, the mall is managed by Al-Futtaim Real Estate.