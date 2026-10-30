Reviewing The Development Of The VAT Refund Service For UAE Nationals Building New Residences As A Model For The Zero Bureaucracy Programme

Abdulaziz Al Mulla: Strengthening engagement and constructive dialogue between the Authority and customers to continuously improve services and further simplify procedures Customer satisfaction rises from 83% to 93% as Zero Bureaucracy measures accelerate and simplify procedures

Dubai, UAE – October 2026: The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has today confirmed that its VAT refund service for UAE nationals building new residences has undergone significant improvements, with legislative and procedural measures now introduced to simplify and accelerate the refund process. The FTA also noted that the service represents one of many tax services undergoing continuous development and enhancement. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The announcement came during a Customer Council session held in Dubai to discuss the development of the VAT refund service for UAE nationals building new residences and its transition towards proactive service delivery as a practical model for the Zero Bureaucracy Programme.

The session was attended by H.E. Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Mulla, Director General of the Federal Tax Authority; H.E. Hesham Amiri, Deputy Chief of Government Services at the UAE Prime Minister's Office; and several FTA officials. Participating stakeholders included UAE nationals, contractors, consultants, and representatives of verification bodies and relevant government entities.

The FTA Director General said:“The VAT refund service for UAE nationals building their homes continues to undergo development and enhancement as part of the Federal Tax Authority's comprehensive strategy to strengthen innovation and digital transformation.

“These efforts align with the UAE leadership's prudent directives to continue implementing the third cycle of the Zero Bureaucracy Programme and to continuously redesign and improve the customer experience across government services, contributing to efforts to position the UAE among the world's most innovative countries.”

His Excellency added:“Several legislative and procedural measures have recently been introduced to simplify and accelerate the refund process. These include extending the deadline for submitting refund applications from six months to 12 months, giving UAE nationals sufficient time to complete all refund requirements.

“This year has also seen an expansion in the range of payments eligible for tax refunds as part of the 'Year of Family' initiatives, supporting the government's vision to develop a modern housing system that enhances citizens' happiness and provides them with a dignified life. As part of our digital transformation efforts, we also launched the 'Maskan' smart application for VAT refunds on UAE nationals' residences, which offers greater accuracy, efficiency and speed.”

Abdulla Al Bastaki, Chief Executive Officer of the Information Technology Sector and Head of the Team Implementing the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme at the FTA, stated:“The Zero Bureaucracy measures implemented by the Authority have significantly accelerated and simplified VAT refund procedures for UAE nationals building new residences. The number of data fields has been reduced by 50%, while the time required to complete and submit a refund application has been reduced by 80%. As a result, customer satisfaction with the service increased from 83% in 2023 to 93% in 2026.”

Dr. Ibrahim Ali Abdullah, Director of the Tax Operations Department at the FTA, also emphasised that the event reflected the FTA's commitment to reaching stakeholders across all available channels to raise tax awareness and strengthen engagement and constructive dialogue with customers. This approach facilitates the exchange of ideas, improves service quality, addresses challenges and gathers customer suggestions for simplifying procedures in line with the objectives of the Zero Bureaucracy Programme.

During the session, members of the FTA team presented the requirements and procedures for VAT refunds on UAE nationals' residences. The presentation outlined a customer journey comprising four clear and straightforward steps: submitting the application; verifying eligibility and supporting documents; approving the application and notifying the applicant electronically; and transferring the refund to the applicant's bank account.

The session also reviewed the service's development, beginning with the manual processing of applications submitted by email when the service launched in 2018, followed by the introduction of an online application platform in 2019. This progressed to the launch of the 'Maskan' smart application in 2024, which now provides customers with a proactive digital journey, with further enhancements continuing today. The presentation also highlighted how service development and Zero Bureaucracy measures have contributed to continuous improvements.

The FTA also reaffirmed that it closely follows all customer suggestions and gives them careful consideration. It regularly consults relevant customers and listens to their feedback and views based on their actual experiences, reflecting its approach to involving stakeholders in the continuous development of its services.

About Federal Tax Authority:

The Federal Tax Authority was established by Federal Decree-Law No. 13 of 2016 to help diversify the national economy and increase non-oil revenues in the UAE through the management and collection of federal taxes based on international best practices and standards, as well as to provide all means of support to enable taxpayers to comply with the tax laws and procedures. Since its inception in 2017, the FTA has been committed to cooperating with the competent authorities to establish a comprehensive and balanced system to make the UAE one of the first countries in the world to implement a fully electronic tax system that encourages voluntary compliance, with simple procedures based on the highest standards of transparency and accuracy – beginning from registration, to the submission of tax returns, to the payment of due taxes through the Authority's website: .