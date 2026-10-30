Eetha Trailer Out: Who Was Vithabai Narayangaonkar? Shraddha Kapoor Revives Legacy Of Maharashtra's Lavani Queen

With gunghroo-ladden feet, she danced! Every beat, every piece of jewellery, every nakhra had a legacy written on it – that's who was Vithabai Narayangonkar, whose life will now be seen on big screens with the upcoming biopic Eetha, starring Shraddha Kapoor. The actress in all her glory has already captivated the audiences' hearts with the trailer of the film. Fans are in awe of Shraddha's depiction of the legendary Lavani queen, who was known for performing shortly after childbirth, keeping her promise of being a true artist alive!

Eetha Trailer OUT!

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Who Was Vithabai Narayangaonkar?

Eetha is a biographical drama that revolves around the extraordinary life of Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, a well-known figure in Maharashtrian Tamasha and Lavani folk theatre. Her journey, spanning from the 1940s to the 1990s, is set to be chronicled in the film, highlighting her rise to fame and the personal struggles she faced. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films.

Early life and heritage: She was the youngest of three children of Bhau Bapu Narayangaonkar and his wife, and was born into a traditional folk artist family (of the Dalit Mang community) in Pandharpur, Maharashtra. She grew up performing with the traveling Tamasha troupe founded by her grandfather, Narayan Khude, and run by her father.

One of her life's most famous stories is when she went into labor while performing in a live Tamasha. She ran backstage, delivered, cut the umbilical cord with a stone and was about to go back on stage to finish her show when the audience stopped the performance and insisted that she rest.

Fans Are In Awe

Fans went gaga looking at Shraddha's legendary look in the film. One fan wrote,“OG İS BACKKKKK.” One more fan wrote,“What a trailer Aag laga diya.” Another fan wrote,“JUST ONE WORD....POWERFUL.” The film will release on December 4.