Kyrgyzstan Develops Roadmap For Cross-Border Paperless Trade

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan has developed a national roadmap for implementing the Framework Agreement on Facilitation of Cross-border Paperless Trade in Asia and the Pacific, aimed at expanding electronic data exchange and digitizing international trade procedures.

According to the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, the document was prepared with technical assistance from the Secretariat of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), in line with the regional methodology for implementing the agreement.

The roadmap outlines practical measures for the country's gradual transition to cross-border paperless trade. These include developing electronic exchange of trade documents and data, improving interagency coordination, and introducing further digital solutions to simplify and accelerate international trade procedures.

The draft roadmap was presented on July 23, 2026, at the 15th meeting of Kyrgyzstan's National Trade Facilitation Council, attended by representatives of government agencies, the private sector, and international organizations.

UNESCAP's Secretariat gave the document a positive assessment, noting its quality and practical significance. The roadmap was also recognized as an example of good practice in developing national action plans for implementing the Framework Agreement.

The document is scheduled to be presented at a meeting of national trade facilitation committees of Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan, which will take place in Bishkek on November 9-10, 2026. The UNESCAP Secretariat also plans to distribute it among all parties to the agreement as an example of best practice in preparing national roadmaps for cross-border paperless trade.

Kyrgyzstan joined the Framework Agreement under a law dated November 21, 2023. As of October 2026, the agreement has 15 parties: Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Iran, China, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, the Republic of Korea, Russia, Tajikistan, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Turkmenistan, Tuvalu, Uzbekistan, and the Philippines.