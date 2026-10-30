Naas Technology Inc.'S Parent Company Enters A Strategic Partnership With Tencent Cloud To Strengthen AI-Empowered Charging Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newlinks Technology Limited (“Newlinks”), the parent company of NaaS Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: NAAS) (“NaaS” or the“Company”), announced that it signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Tencent Cloud at the 2026 Tencent Global Digital Ecosystem Summit held in Shenzhen on October 29, 2026. Under the agreement, the two parties will collaborate in cloud services, artificial intelligence (AI) and the Energy Internet of Things (Energy IoT), jointly exploring innovative applications of AI technology in the energy sector and advancing the evolution of energy digitalization toward intelligent operations.

Held under the theme“Collective Intelligence and the Data Flywheel: Unleashing Productivity Across All Scenarios,” the summit highlighted the practical path of AI agents evolving from individual productivity gains to enterprise-wide, full-scenario productivity. The collaboration with Tencent Cloud reflects the extension of AI capabilities into energy digitalization scenarios.

Newlinks was named among China's Top 500 private enterprises. Focused on energy digitalization, Newlinks is committed to enhancing the stability and efficiency of global transportation energy networks. Over the decade since its founding, it has developed a“NewLink as a Service” business model that connects participants across the upstream and downstream of the energy industry, serving approximately hundreds of millions of vehicle owners and tens of thousands of enterprise customers as of the date of this press release. Its new energy business covers more than 200,000 charging stations while its refined oil products business connects approximately 26,000 gas stations, with a footprint spanning approximately 1,800 towns and cities across China. NaaS Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: NAAS), its subsidiary, is the first U.S.-listed EV charging service company in China.

Tencent Cloud is a cloud computing brand with strong capabilities in cloud computing, big data and AI. Under this collaboration, the two parties intend to leverage their respective strengths to cooperate in AI. Through Tencent Cloud's data platform, as well as AI-driven tools including WorkBuddy and TokenHub, the two parties expect to deepen the application of AI across energy retail and energy management scenarios, with the aim of improving operational efficiency and user experience.

The Company believes that this collaboration represents a meaningful step by an energy digitalization enterprise and a cloud service provider toward accelerating the empowerment of AI in business development. Leveraging its extensive charging network coverage in the new energy vehicle charging sector and combining it with Tencent Cloud's AI and cloud capabilities, NaaS aims to bring more convenient energy service experiences and higher operating efficiency to both users and charging stations, and will continue to contribute to the green transformation of China's transportation energy sector.

About NaaS Technology Inc.

NaaS Technology Inc. is the first U.S.-listed EV charging service company in China. The Company is a subsidiary of Newlinks, a leading energy digitalization group in China, and is one of the leading providers of new energy asset operation services. The Company uses advanced technology to intelligently match charging supply with demand, offering EV users a seamless, efficient and smart charging experience, while empowering charging stations and operators to optimize operations, improve efficiency and enhance profitability.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates" and similar statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: NaaS' goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; its ability to continuously develop new technologies, services and products and keep pace with changes in the industries in which it operates; the growth of China's EV charging industry and NaaS' future business development; the demand for and market acceptance of NaaS' products and services; NaaS' ability to protect and enforce its intellectual property rights; NaaS' ability to attract and retain qualified executives and personnel; fluctuations in the RMB exchange rate and NaaS' ability to obtain adequate financing; NaaS' relationships with end users, customers, suppliers and other business partners; competition in the industry; relevant government policies and regulations; and fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and globally. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in NaaS' filings with the SEC.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

NaaS Technology Inc.

E-mail: ...

Media inquiries:

E-mail: ...