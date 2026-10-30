Opsio Launches Free AI Governance Assessment To Help European Companies Meet The EU AI Act

KARLSTAD, SWEDEN, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Employees across Europe already use ChatGPT, Copilot and other AI tools at work, often without any rules. Since February 2025 the EU AI Act has required companies that use AI to take measures to support their staff's AI literacy, with the rest of the regulation now applying in stages. Opsio, the Swedish cloud and AI company, today launches a free assessment that shows companies where they stand across ten governance areas and writes four ready-to-adopt AI governance documents in their own name, in about 40 minutes.Most companies do not build AI; they use it. Personal ChatGPT accounts, browser extensions and AI features inside tools the company already pays for mean that customer data and business secrets can end up in services nobody has a view of. At the same time, the EU AI Act has turned AI use into a management responsibility, and customers and tenders are increasingly asking suppliers to show a written AI policy. Opsio's AI Governance & Readiness Assessment is designed to close that gap without a consulting project.“Every company we meet already has AI in use somewhere. The question is who set the rules. The EU AI Act does not require a company to be a tech expert, but it does expect it to know which tools are approved, what data may go into them and who is accountable. That written governance is what most companies are missing, and it should not take months or a large budget to put in place”, says Johan Carlsson, Country Manager Sweden at Opsio.The rules already applyThe EU AI Act, Regulation (EU) 2024/1689, applies to any organisation placing AI on the EU market or using its output in the EU, wherever it is established. Its prohibitions on certain AI practices and its AI literacy duty have applied since 2 February 2025; obligations for general-purpose AI models and the Act's governance and penalty provisions since 2 August 2025; and transparency duties, such as telling people they are interacting with an AI, since 2 August 2026. Following the Digital Omnibus, the obligations for high-risk AI systems now apply from 2 December 2027 and 2 August 2028. Fines for the most serious breaches can reach EUR 35 million or 7 percent of global annual turnover.Opsio sees the same pattern among its customers in Sweden, the rest of Europe and India: uncertainty about the rules leads some companies to hold back on AI altogether, while their competitors move ahead.“The biggest risk for a European company is not that it uses AI, but that it waits out of uncertainty and falls behind. For most organisations the first step is simply order: a policy employees know, a named owner and an assessment before a new AI tool is switched on. We built this so that any company can take that step for free, and we are happy to help with the next ones”, says Johan Carlsson.How the free assessment worksThe assessment is an online questionnaire about how the company uses AI today: tools, data, people and vendors. It takes about 40 minutes, can be saved and shared so that IT, HR and data protection can answer their own parts, and delivers the result the moment it is sent:A picture of where the company stands: ten areas, from acceptable use and privacy to information security, third-party AI and AI agents, are scored on a five-level maturity scale. Areas that do not apply to the company are left out rather than scored as if they did.Four governance documents, written for the company: an AI Governance Framework, an AI Acceptable Use Policy, an AI Vendor Due Diligence Checklist and an AI Risk Assessment Template, with the company's name, owners, approved tools and relevant regulations written in. They are mapped to the EU AI Act and GDPR and written with regard to ISO/IEC 42001, ISO/IEC 27001 and the NIST AI Risk Management Framework.Editable Word files the company owns: each document ends with an appendix showing which answer shaped which clause, so legal, IT and management can review and approve them through their usual process.The assessment is free, with no card and no obligation. The documents are an initial draft prepared from the company's own answers; they are not legal advice or a certification. It is available now at opsiocloud/ai-governance-and-readiness-assessment-questionnaire.

Johan Carlsson

Opsio AB

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Opsio launches free AI governance assessment to help European companies meet the EU AI Act News Provided By Opsio Private Limited October 30, 2026, 10:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Manufacturing, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology...



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