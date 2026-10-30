Glasgow Surgeon Launches New Hair Transplant Website

Dr Epameinondas Bonaros, a Diplomate of the American Board of Hair Restoration Surgery based in Glasgow city centre

Dr Epameinondas Bonaros Launches New Hair Transplant Website

Dr Epameinondas Bonaros has unveiled his redesigned website, drbonaros, giving patients a clearer picture of who will treat them and what to expect.

- Dr Epameinondas Bonaros

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr Epameinondas Bonaros, a GMC-registered Glasgow hair transplant surgeon, has unveiled his redesigned website, drbonaros, giving patients a clearer picture of who will treat them and what to expect.

It is designed to help people considering hair restoration see who will carry out their procedure, what each treatment involves, and what to expect before they book. Patients can read treatment and recovery guides, view before-and-after results, submit an online assessment for Dr Bonaros to review personally, or book a consultation, either in clinic or virtually.

"Choosing who to trust with your hair is a big decision, and people should be able to see who will be doing the work before they walk through the door," said Dr Bonaros. "The new site is built around the questions patients ask me most. It explains each treatment and its risks plainly, it says that I carry out every stage of the procedure myself, and it is honest that a transplant is not right for everyone."

The site covers 11 treatments: FUE hair transplant, hairline, crown, scar repair, unshaven FUE, non-surgical treatment, beard restoration, body hair, female hair transplant, and MtF and FtM hair transplants for transgender patients. Patient guides cover timeline and recovery, pre- and post-treatment care, side effects and complications, contraindications, hair loss medication, and the FUE technology used at the clinic. A before-and-after gallery and case studies show patients treated at the clinic. Individual results vary.

Dr Bonaros designs the hairline, extracts the grafts, and places the follicles himself, rather than handing those stages to technicians. Patients are told at consultation if surgery is not the right option, and some are advised to try medication first. Every procedure carries risks, which are discussed before a patient decides.

Dr Bonaros is a GMC-registered surgeon, a Diplomate of the American Board of Hair Restoration Surgery, a full member of the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery and Treasurer of the British Association of Hair Restoration Surgery. He has more than 15 years of experience in medicine.

The website was designed and developed by Pulse Digital Health, a UK digital marketing agency that works exclusively with private healthcare providers.

About Dr Bonaros

Dr Epameinondas Bonaros is a GMC-registered surgeon with more than 15 years in medicine, offering surgeon-led FUE hair transplants from his clinic in Glasgow city centre. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Hair Restoration Surgery and Treasurer of the British Association of Hair Restoration Surgery.

Dr Epameinondas Bonaros

Dr Epameinondas Bonaros Ltd.

+44 141 340 9098

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Glasgow Surgeon Launches New Hair Transplant Website News Provided By Pulse Digital Health Ltd October 30, 2026, 10:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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