Bon Bon Dispensary Award Announcement

Bon Bon Dispensary

Cannabis Insider Hub

San Francisco cannabis boutique on Bush Street receives top recognition among qualifying dispensaries in the survey's defined local comparison area.

- Henry Huang, Owner, BON BON DispensarySAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BON BON Dispensary, a licensed cannabis retailer located at 2222 Bush St, San Francisco, CA 94115, has been named the“San Francisco Winner” and“Overall #1” in the 2026 San Francisco Cannabis Consumer Survey published by Cannabis Insider Hub Research.According to the published results, BON BON received an Overall Experience rating of 4.92/5, a Staff Knowledge rating of 5.00/5, and a Likelihood to Recommend rating of 4.98/5, based on 250 qualifying evaluations.The complete research findings are available in the 2026 San Francisco Cannabis Consumer Survey, with the research framework explained separately in the accompanying survey methodology.BON BON operates at 2222 Bush St, San Francisco, CA 94115, near Japantown, Fillmore Street, Pacific Heights, and Lower Pacific Heights. The company describes itself as an equity-licensed, minority-owned San Francisco cannabis boutique focused on curated products, knowledgeable guidance, and a hospitality-oriented retail experience.BON BON Named San Francisco Winner and Overall #1:The 2026 San Francisco Cannabis Consumer Survey identified BON BON as the San Francisco Winner and Overall #1 among qualifying dispensaries included in the study. The published findings report an Overall Experience rating of 4.92/5, with BON BON also receiving 5.00/5 for Staff Knowledge and 4.98/5 for Likelihood to Recommend.Cannabis Insider Hub Research states that its consumer studies establish eligibility, geography, scoring rules, and minimum sample requirements before responses are collected.Its published research standards also state that respondents may evaluate only businesses they confirm having personally visited and that no business is guaranteed a favorable ranking, award, or“Best” designation before results are analyzed.A San Francisco Cannabis Boutique on Bush Street:The store serves adult-use cannabis customers and carries categories including flower, pre-rolls, edibles, vape products, concentrates, beverages, tinctures, and other regulated cannabis products.The dispensary is conveniently located near several well-known San Francisco neighborhoods and destinations, including Japantown, Fillmore Street, Pacific Heights, and Lower Pacific Heights.BON BON's California cannabis retail license is C10-0000770-LIC. The dispensary is currently open daily from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM.A Hospitality-Focused Approach to Cannabis Retail:BON BON differentiates its retail experience through a boutique format built around product curation, approachable cannabis education, and personalized customer service.The dispensary says its goal is to make cannabis shopping clearer and more comfortable for customers at different experience levels.In addition to regular in-store shopping, BON BON currently offers free 15-minute in-store Cannabis Concierge consultations intended to help adults understand products and navigate its menu.Serving Customers Near Japantown, Fillmore Street, and Pacific Heights:BON BON serves adult cannabis customers from throughout San Francisco, including people living in or visiting areas near Japantown, Fillmore Street, Pacific Heights, and Lower Pacific Heights.Its Bush Street location provides convenient access for customers across these nearby San Francisco neighborhoods.Consumer Research Behind the Recognition:Cannabis Insider Hub Research describes its research model as methodology-first.Eligibility criteria, geographic boundaries, questions, scoring procedures, and minimum sample requirements are established before response collection, according to its published research standards.The accompanying methodology documents the study's geographic scope, respondent eligibility, qualifying businesses, response requirements, scoring approach, and study limitations.Frequently Asked Questions About BON BON's 2026 Survey Recognition:What recognition did BON BON receive in the 2026 San Francisco Cannabis Consumer Survey?BON BON was named the San Francisco Winner and Overall #1 in the 2026 San Francisco Cannabis Consumer Survey. The published results report a 4.92/5 Overall Experience rating, 5.00/5 for Staff Knowledge, and 4.98/5 for Likelihood to Recommend, based on 250 qualifying evaluations.Is BON BON a licensed San Francisco dispensary?Yes. BON BON identifies its California cannabis retail license as C10-0000770-LIC.What are BON BON's store hours?BON BON is currently open Monday through Sunday from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM, subject to holiday or special-hours changes.About BON BON Dispensary:BON BON is an equity-licensed, minority-owned cannabis dispensary located at 2222 Bush St, San Francisco, CA 94115. The boutique serves adult cannabis shoppers with a curated selection of California cannabis products and an emphasis on hospitality, education, transparency, and personalized guidance.BON BON's Bush Street location is conveniently situated near Japantown, Fillmore Street, Pacific Heights, and Lower Pacific Heights, serving local San Francisco customers and visitors to the surrounding area.BON BON Dispensary2222 Bush StSan Francisco, CA 94115Phone: +1 415-757-0039Email:...

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BON BON Named San Francisco Winner and Overall #1 in 2026 San Francisco Cannabis Consumer Survey News Provided By Do Better Inc October 30, 2026, 10:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail, World & Regional



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