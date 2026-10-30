Lesotho And Nigeria Reaffirmed The Importance Of Enhanced Cooperation To Ensure The Proper Regulation Of All Goods And Consignments Entering Or Exiting Their Territories

A delegation from the Nigerian Customs and Command Staff College visited the Maseru Bridge border post as part of a five-day study tour with the Revenue Services Lesotho (RSL).

Speaking during the tour, RSL Maseru Bridge Manager Mrs. 'Mats'epang Tsietsi said border operations at the post are conducted under the Lesotho Border Management Service, which brought together various departments responsible for border control and management.

She mentioned that the departments include Immigration, the Lesotho Mounted Police Service, National Security Service, Lesotho Tourism Development Corporation, Port Health, Transport Department, Agriculture Department and the Road Fund.

Mrs. Tsietsi noted that the departments work collaboratively to facilitate trade and the movement of people while ensuring the safety of border users.

She added that their cooperation is essential in ensuring that goods and consignments entering or leaving the country were properly regulated.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Mr. Chukwuka Mowete James said the study tour has been educational and informative, with participants gaining knowledge through various activities.

He indicated that the knowledge acquired will be put to good use in their work.

Mr. James expressed hope that they will be given a similar opportunity to visit Lesotho should the need arise in the future.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Frontier Services Central Dr. Tseko Nyesemane emphasized the importance of coordinated border management, noting that Nigeria had extensive experience in customs management.

He urged participants to identify areas requiring improvement and use the knowledge gained to strengthen border management practices.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Lesotho.