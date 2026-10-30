Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Rajinikanth Beats 2.0, Creates Kollywood History

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 continues to attract audiences even after completing two weeks in theatres. Despite experiencing a noticeable slowdown compared to its opening week, the action-comedy thriller has maintained a strong hold at the Indian box office.

On its 15th day, the film collected Rs 5.9 crore net in India. This represents an 18.05% decline from its previous day's collection of Rs 7.2 crore. With this, the film's total earnings have reached Rs 429.55 crore net, while its gross collection stands at Rs 506.88 crore.

The film's second-week performance has been particularly impressive. It earned Rs 95.2 crore during the period, taking its cumulative domestic collection closer to the Rs 500 crore net milestone. If the current momentum continues, Jailer 2 could become the first Kollywood film to enter this prestigious box office club.

Jailer 2 Beats 2.0 To Record Kollywood's Biggest Second Week

Jailer 2 has achieved another major box office milestone by recording the highest second-week collection for a Kollywood film in India. With Rs 95.2 crore in its second week, the Rajinikanth-starrer has comfortably moved past the previous record held by 2.0.

Shankar's 2.0 had collected Rs 74.05 crore during its second week, a record that remained unbeaten for seven years. Jailer 2 has now taken the top position, leaving several successful Tamil films behind.

Here's a look at the highest second-week collections by Kollywood films at the Indian box office:

1. Jailer 2 – Rs 95.2 crore

2. 2.0 – Rs 74.05 crore

3. Jailer – Rs 62.95 crore

4. Amaran – Rs 57.25 crore

5. Ponniyin Selvan 1 – Rs 54.85 crore

The film's second-week performance is especially significant considering the substantial difference between its first and second-week earnings. While collections dropped after the opening phase, its hold remained strong enough to establish a new industry benchmark.

Jailer 2 Budget, Box Office Collection And Verdict

Made on a reported budget of Rs 350 crore, Jailer 2 has already recovered its production cost through its Indian theatrical net collections. After 15 days, the film has generated an estimated return on investment (ROI) of Rs 79.55 crore.

Its current ROI percentage stands at 22.73%, earning it a 'Plus' verdict according to Koimoi's box office parameters.

Here's a breakdown of the film's box office performance:

- Reported Budget: Rs 350 crore

- Week 1 Collection: Rs 334.35 crore (8 days)

- Week 2 Collection: Rs 95.2 crore

- Day 15 Collection: Rs 5.9 crore

- Total India Net Collection: Rs 429.55 crore

- India Gross Collection: Rs 506.88 crore

- Return On Investment (ROI): Rs 79.55 crore

- ROI Percentage: 22.73%

- Box Office Verdict: Plus

With two weeks behind it, Jailer 2 has already secured a place among the biggest commercial successes of Tamil cinema. Its next major target is the Rs 500 crore net mark in India. Whether Rajinikanth's film manages to achieve this milestone will depend on how well it holds during its third week.