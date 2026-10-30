Karnataka Bus Fare Hike: Will Ticket Prices Rise? Key Decision Expected On November 3

After increasing Nandini milk prices by ₹8 per litre, the Karnataka government is considering another potential price revision, this time involving state transport bus fares. Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh confirmed that the issue was discussed at the Cabinet meeting, where ministers agreed that a fare revision was necessary. However, the Cabinet has left the final decision to the transport department, which is expected to examine the proposal and take further action. The development has raised questions about the possible increase in bus ticket prices and when the revised fares may come into effect.

How Much Will Bus Fares Increase?

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar discussed the matter with officials and instructed the transport department to take further action on the proposed fare revision.

Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh announced that he would hold a meeting on November 3 with the transport department secretary and the managing directors of all four state transport corporations to discuss the proposal.

He added that a press conference would be held on November 4 to share details of the proposed fare revision, including the revised ticket prices.

What the Chief Minister Said About the Milk Price Hike?

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar defended the recent Nandini milk price revision, stating that milk producers had initially demanded an increase of ₹12 to ₹15 per litre. However, the government approved an increase of ₹8 per litre to help farmers facing financial losses.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, the Chief Minister said MLAs from different political parties had called for a milk price revision. Following discussions, the Cabinet decided to approve the increase, keeping farmers' welfare in mind.

Responding to concerns that the hike would burden consumers, Shivakumar asked how people could access milk if farmers were unable to sustain production. He explained that operational expenses had increased significantly, including the costs of plastic packaging, diesel, petrol and milk transportation.

He added that the decision was taken after detailed discussions with stakeholders.

Milk Prices Remain Lower Than in Neighbouring States

The Chief Minister also maintained that milk prices in Karnataka remained lower than those in neighbouring states such as Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

According to Shivakumar, the lower prices had encouraged the movement of milk from Karnataka to neighbouring states, including Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. He said the government wanted to address this issue while protecting dairy farmers from financial losses.

He also highlighted the demand for Nandini products outside Karnataka, pointing out that Tirupati purchases Nandini ghee and that the brand's products are used in items such as Mysore Pak.

The government, he said, had also considered the subsidies provided to dairy farmers while deciding on the price revision.

Bus Fare Hike Amid Transport Corporations' Financial Strain

The proposed bus fare revision comes amid financial difficulties faced by Karnataka's state transport corporations. The Chief Minister said the corporations were under considerable financial pressure and were struggling to meet expenses, including diesel costs.

He also referred to the financial implications of providing free bus travel to women under the state's guarantee scheme. Against this backdrop, the government has asked the transport department to examine the need for a ticket price revision and take an appropriate decision.

Further details about the proposed increase are expected following the transport department's meeting on November 3 and the minister's press conference scheduled for November 4.