Suzlon Energy Reports Higher Revenue But Sharp Profit Decline In Second Quarter

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Indian renewable energy company Suzlon Energy reported a sharp decline in net profit for the second quarter of its 2026 to 2027 financial year, despite recording higher revenue. The company posted net profit of ₹394 crore, a year over year decrease of 69.2% from ₹1,279.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue increased 26% to ₹4,869 crore from ₹3,865 crore. The contrasting performance highlights the importance of examining profitability and operating margins alongside revenue growth when evaluating renewable energy companies.

Revenue expansion does not translate into higher profit

Suzlon operates in the wind energy industry, providing wind turbine generators and related services. Its business is connected to the expansion of renewable energy capacity as governments and private sector companies seek to diversify electricity generation.

The increase in quarterly revenue indicates stronger business activity, but the decline in net profit suggests that higher sales did not translate into improved bottom line performance. Investors will need to assess the factors affecting operating expenses, project execution and the company's overall cost structure.

The company's EBITDA declined marginally by 0.4% to ₹713 crore from ₹716 crore a year earlier. Its EBITDA margin contracted to 14.7%, compared with 18.7% in the previous year's corresponding quarter.

Wind energy demand remains an important industry driver

India's renewable energy market continues to attract investment as electricity demand rises and the country expands its clean energy capacity. Wind power forms an important part of this transition, complementing solar generation and supporting diversification of the electricity supply.

Wind energy companies can benefit from new project orders and capacity additions, but their earnings are influenced by manufacturing costs, installation schedules, component availability and project execution.

For Suzlon, maintaining margins while increasing revenue will be an important consideration. Higher sales can improve business scale, but the financial benefits depend on cost discipline and the ability to deliver projects efficiently.

What investors will monitor next

Investors will be watching Suzlon's order book, project execution, operating margins and future revenue growth. The company's ability to improve profitability while maintaining its business expansion will be central to the market's assessment of its performance.

The latest results present a mixed picture for the renewable energy sector. Revenue growth indicates continued business activity, but the decline in profit demonstrates that expansion alone does not guarantee stronger financial returns.