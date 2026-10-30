Glass-Ceramics Market To Reach $2.7 Billion By 2031 As Semiconductor, Aerospace And Medical Applications Expand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global market is projected to grow from $2.0 billion in 2026 to $2.7 billion by 2031 at a 6.3% CAGR, with Asia-Pacific holding 46% of the market as semiconductor manufacturing, consumer appliances and healthcare applications drive demand.

Boston, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global glass ceramics market is projected to grow from $1.9 billion in 2025 to $2.7 billion by 2031, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the 2026–2031 forecast period. These findings are detailed in Glass Ceramics: Global Markets, a newly published report by BCC Research that provides comprehensive market sizing, segmentation, competitive intelligence, and forward-looking analysis across the industry's key application segments and geographies.

Key Findings

. Market scale and growth trajectory: The global glass ceramics market is valued at $1.9 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach $2.7 billion by 2031, expanding at a 6.3% CAGR. Growth is underpinned by accelerating demand across semiconductor fabrication, premium consumer appliances, digital dentistry, and defense optics - sectors where glass-ceramics' unique combination of thermal stability, dimensional precision, and optical clarity face no practical substitution.

. Asia-Pacific commands the largest regional share: With a 46.0% share of the global market, Asia-Pacific is the dominant region, driven by rapid urbanization, a growing middle class, and the world's largest concentration of consumer appliance manufacturing. China, India, and Southeast Asia are key volume drivers, while the region also hosts significant semiconductor fabrication capacity directly fueling demand for precision-grade materials.

. Semiconductor fabrication as a structural demand catalyst: Advanced semiconductor manufacturing requires ultra-low expansion glass-ceramics to maintain dimensional stability under thermal cycling in lithography, wafer inspection, and metrology equipment. Massive global capital investment in new fabrication facilities translates directly into sustained, high-specification demand for these specialty materials - a demand profile that is largely insensitive to cost pressures.

. Consumer appliances and digital dentistry sustaining broad-based volume growth: Glass-ceramics' near-zero thermal expansion and thermal shock resistance make them the preferred material for induction cooktops and oven windows, sustaining consistent volume demand as consumers shift toward energy-efficient premium appliances. In parallel, CAD/CAM digital dentistry systems are expanding adoption of lithium disilicate glass-ceramics for customized dental restorations, supported by rising global healthcare expenditures and aesthetic dentistry awareness.

. Emerging technologies broadening addressable markets: Key emerging developments include glass-ceramic solid-state battery electrolytes, additive manufacturing and advanced precision processing techniques, transparent and optical glass-ceramics, and bioactive glass-ceramics for orthopedic implants and regenerative medicine - each representing a distinct high-value commercial frontier with long-term growth optionality.

. Competitive landscape features established global specialists: Leading players include SCHOTT, Corning Inc., Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., OHARA INC., AGC Inc., EuroKera, Ivoclar Vivadent, VITA Zahnfabrik, VITRON Spezialwerkstoffe GmbH, China Glass-Ceramic Inc., Specialty Glass Products, and Morgan Advanced Materials plc.

Market Drivers

The glass ceramics market is sustained by several structurally durable growth forces operating across distinct end markets. In consumer appliances, rising incomes and urbanization across emerging Asian markets are accelerating adoption of induction cooking technology, where glass-ceramic surfaces are a functional requirement rather than an elective upgrade. In high-technology industries, expanding satellite constellation deployments, defense modernization programs, and telescope and infrared optics applications are creating sustained demand for ultra-low expansion materials that maintain dimensional precision across extreme temperature ranges - performance characteristics that alternative materials cannot reliably replicate.

Healthcare represents an increasingly important demand vector. Bioactive glass-ceramics capable of bonding with biological tissue and stimulating bone regeneration are gaining traction in orthopedic implants and bone graft applications, while digital dentistry continues to expand the installed base of CAD/CAM systems using lithium disilicate formulations. These converging drivers - each with independent cyclical profiles - create a diversified demand base that limits overall market exposure to sector-specific downturns.

Investment Considerations

For investors, the glass ceramics market offers a compelling combination of steady volume growth in consumer-facing segments and high-margin exposure to precision technology applications in semiconductors, aerospace, and healthcare. The semiconductor fabrication tailwind, in particular, is durable: ongoing global fab construction programs lock in multi-year materials demand with high switching costs. Key risks to monitor include lithium price volatility - given lithium-based formulations' market dominance - competition from alternative advanced materials such as zirconia, fused silica, and engineered composites, and the lengthy qualification cycles that can delay aerospace revenue recognition. Companies with diversified application exposure across dentistry, semiconductors, and appliances - such as SCHOTT, Corning Inc., and AGC Inc. - are best positioned to capture growth while managing input cost and competitive pressures.

About the Report

Glass Ceramics: Global Markets provides detailed market sizing, application and regional segmentation, competitive landscape analysis, and a comprehensive forecast covering the 2026–2031 period.

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts assess growth trends, identify and evaluate new and changing market opportunities, and provide critical information and innovative decision support tools to help inform the strategic decision-making process.

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