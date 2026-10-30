T1 Energy Signs New Offtake Deals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic deals for nearly 1.6GW of advanced solar modules, including domestic cells from under-construction G2_Austin cell fab, executed

AUSTIN, Texas and NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T1 Energy Inc. (NYSE: TE) (“T1,”“T1 Energy,” or the“Company”) announced this morning it has signed new offtake deals totaling more than 1.58GW of advanced solar modules.

Through its latest offtake contracts, including with subsidiaries of independent power producer Avantus, T1 Energy expects to supply high-performance, high-efficiency, TOPCon modules from its G1_Dallas solar module facility in 2027 and 2028. The modules are expected to use a blend of imported solar cells and domestically produced cells from T1's G2_Austin new solar cell fab. T1 now has more than 4GW of its 2027 manufacturing capacity under contract.

“TOPCon is one of the most advanced crystalline-silicon module technologies in commercial production today,” said T1's Chairman and CEO Dan Barcelo.“America's AI infrastructure and energy grid need high-efficiency modules-and we're building them here, in Texas.”

T1 continues to increase the domestic content of its modules. T1 began construction of G2_Austin, its solar cell fab in Rockdale, Texas, in December 2025. The first 2.1GW phase is expected to produce cells in Q1 2027. T1 expects to offer modules with greater than 60% domestic content in 2027.

The deals mark a continuation of T1's commercial strategy to offer customers a traceable and reliable solar supply chain. Leveraging its 5GW solar module facility, G1_Dallas, T1 offers integrated solutions that help clients optimize project schedules, financing, and returns.

In addition to building a leading domestic solar supply chain through reshoring manufacturing, T1 has also repatriated key solar technology. T1's solar modules feature Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact (“TOPCon”) solar cells, which T1 believes is the most advanced, highly efficient commercially viable solar technology available. In July, the company announced it had acquired foundational TOPCon solar patents and other intellectual property.

About T1 Energy

T1 Energy Inc. (NYSE: TE) is an energy solutions provider building an integrated U.S. supply chain for solar. In December 2024, T1 completed a transformative transaction, positioning the Company as one of the leading solar manufacturing companies in the U.S., with a complementary solar and storage strategy. Based in the U.S. with plans to expand its operations in America, the Company is also exploring value optimization opportunities across its portfolio of assets in Europe.

To learn more about T1, please visit and follow us on social media.

Investor contact:

Jeffrey Spittel

EVP, Investor Relations and Corporate Development

...

Tel: +1 409 599 5706

Media contact:

Russell Gold

EVP, Strategic Communications

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Tel: +1 214 616 9715

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation with respect to: the expected supply and delivery of solar modules under T1's new offtake agreements; the timing for completion of Phase 1 of G2_Austin; T1's ability to successfully convert ongoing commercial discussions into binding offtake agreements; the expected use of a blend of imported and domestically produced solar cells in T1's modules; and T1's ability to increase the domestic content in offered modules. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual future events, results, or achievements to be materially different from the Company's expectations and projections expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors include, but are not limited to, those discussed under the caption“Risk Factors” in T1's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on March 31, 2026, as amended by Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on April 30, 2026, T1's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2026, filed with the SEC on May 12, 2026 and August 12, 2026, respectively, and T1's other filings with the SEC, including risks related to: (1) T1's ability to (i) construct and equip manufacturing facilities in a timely and cost-effective manner; (ii) target and retain customers and suppliers; (iii) attract and retain key employees and qualified personnel; (iv) protect its intellectual property; (v) comply with legal and environmental regulations; (vi) compete in international markets in light of export and import controls; (vii) incur substantially more debt; (viii) remediate the material weakness in T1's internal control over financial reporting or otherwise maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; (ix) qualify for the advanced manufacturing production credit under Section 45X of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended; and (x) manage its exposure to warranty claims; (2) the concentration of T1's operations in Texas and its dependence on a limited number of suppliers; (3) changes adversely affecting the flow of components and materials from international vendors, the costs of raw materials, components, equipment, and machinery; (4) damage, failure, or interruption of T1's information technology systems, including due to cyber-based attacks and breaches; (5) general economic and geopolitical conditions; (6) the safety and environmental risks inherent to T1's worksites; (7) changes in applicable laws or regulations, including environmental, export control and tax laws and incentives and renewable energy targets, as well as international trade policies, including tariffs, on T1's products and competitive position (including T1's ability to obtain tariff refunds); (8) the outcome of any legal proceedings relating to T1's products and services, including intellectual property or product liability claims, commercial or contractual disputes, warranty claims, and other proceedings; and (9) the capital-intensive nature of T1's business and its ability to raise additional capital on attractive terms or service its debt. All of the above referenced filings are available on the SEC's website at Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

T1 intends to use its website as a channel of distribution to disclose information which may be of interest or material to investors and to communicate with investors and the public. Such disclosures will be included on T1's website in the 'Investor Relations' section. T1, and its CEO and Chairman of the Board, Daniel Barcelo, also intend to use certain social media channels, including, but not limited to, X, LinkedIn and Instagram, as means of communicating with the public and investors about T1, its progress, products, and other matters. While not all the information that T1 or Daniel Barcelo post to their respective digital platforms may be deemed to be of a material nature, some information may be. As a result, T1 encourages investors and others interested to review the information that it and Daniel Barcelo posts and to monitor such portions of T1's website and social media channels on a regular basis, in addition to following T1's press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts. The contents of T1's website and its and Daniel Barcelo's social media channels shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.