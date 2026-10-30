Under The Patronage Of H.E. President Of Oman Investment Authority Muscat Maritime Resilience Forum 2026 Concludes, Laying The Groundwork For The Muscat Maritime Resilience Framework

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MUSCAT, Oman, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Muscat Maritime Resilience Forum 2026 concluded under the patronage of H.E. Abdulsalam bin Mohammed Al Murshidi, President of Oman Investment Authority (OIA). In his closing remarks, His Excellency praised the constructive engagement and actionable outcomes of the forum, stating:“The profound discussions held during this forum reflect a shared understanding of the sector's future dynamics and opportunities. They reaffirm Oman's pivotal role in strengthening international cooperation and knowledge exchange. As we thank all participants for their transparent insights and valuable perspectives, we reiterate our commitment to activating the forum's outcomes. We will translate these recommendations into concrete action plans that bolster supply chain resilience, drive sustainable economic growth and cement Oman's position as a vital hub for global supply chains and trade.”

The final day featured a comprehensive session for the specialized working groups, reviewing the priorities and proposals generated by industry leaders to present an integrated vision of the maritime ecosystem. These sessions successfully highlighted the deep interconnectivity across eight core sectors: Marine Resources, Infrastructure, Regulatory Frameworks, Supply Chains, Logistics Services, Proactive Readiness, Platforms and Networks. Driven by the commercial and operational expertise of the participants, these discussions aimed to formulate solutions that guarantee operational efficiency and support market agility.

The forum's strategic dialogues served as the foundational launchpad for the Muscat Maritime Resilience Framework. Analytical and framing efforts will continue to transform these shared visions into an integrated operational model capable of navigating commercial and operational shifts. The framework will be developed and implemented in phases, beginning with strengthening integration among Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) naitions before expanding its scope to serve the entire global maritime trade ecosystem.

The working group discussions underscored the importance of building a unified approach to risk management, enhancing the exchange of reliable data across the maritime network and developing regulatory alignment alongside proactive readiness and response mechanisms. Participants also addressed the critical nexus between protecting the marine environment and sustaining the economic activities that depend on it, emphasizing the need to base strategic decisions on empirical data and field expertise.

Strategic insights highlighted the necessity of deploying advanced digital technologies to share knowledge and trusted data. Discussions also called for deeper coordination between government entities and the commercial sector to build mutual trust and institutional readiness. This approach prioritizes the commercial and operational dimensions of the industry, focusing on innovating tools that empower maritime professionals and leaders to make informed decisions and adapt to the rapid variables shaping international trade.

Once finalized, the Muscat Maritime Resilience Framework will be accessible as an open knowledge resource serving all stakeholders. It will be shared with governments, regulatory bodies and public and private sector enterprises to enrich operational readiness across the industry. This direction aligns seamlessly with the vision outlined by Eng. Abdulrahman bin Salem Al Hatmi, Chief Executive Officer of Asyad Group, in his opening keynote. He emphasized that integrating field expertise and joint action constitutes the fundamental pillar for ensuring maritime network resilience and the uninterrupted flow of global trade.

These outcomes reflect Oman's success in leveraging its economic diplomacy, strategic location and logistics infrastructure to converge perspectives and strengthen international cooperation. Through its direct contribution and integrated expertise in ports, shipping and logistics services, Asyad Group has launched a new era of collaborative action from Muscat, charting a pathway that enhances trade connectivity and builds a more prepared, sustainable maritime future.

For further information, contact:

Name: Marina Fawzy

Email: ...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: