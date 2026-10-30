HENAN MEFU INDUSTRIAL LIMITED

Strengthening Long-Term Competitiveness of Roll Laminator Brands Through Independent IP

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ZHENGZHOU, China, Oct. 30, 2026 - HENAN MEFU INDUSTRIAL LIMITED, a manufacturer of roll laminators, flatbed laminators, applicators and cutting machines, is building its brand position on intellectual property and product-compliance documentation rather than on promotional claims. The company was founded in 2008 and operates a 10,000-square-metre production site in the Erqi District of Zhengzhou, Henan Province, with 100 employees, a 10-engineer research and development team and reported annual output of 6,000 units.MEFU says its finishing equipment is exported to more than 110 countries, with exports representing 40% of output and principal markets including the European Union, the United States, Japan and Russia. Certificates issued by independent Chinese testing bodies, cited in the company's public materials, define the standards, model coverage and validity periods that distributors and procurement teams can verify directly.Compliance File: What a Buyer Can VerifyThe company's conformity record is documented at model level rather than at brand level, which is the form that matters when a distributor files customs or conformity paperwork. Four certificates are named in MEFU's public materials.European conformity for the roll laminator range. Certificate TST20240302124-1SC was issued on 18 March 2024 by Dongguan True Safety Testing Co., Ltd. and is valid to 18 March 2029. Its scope names the MF1700-C3 as the main model and extends to MF1700-F1, MF1700-F2, MF1700-F3, MF1700-F4, MF1700-F5, MF/LF1700-D1 to D4, MF1700-A1 PRO, MF1700-M1, MF1700-M1 LITE, MF1700-M1 PRO, MF1700-B5, MF-B4 and MF-B2 series models. The listed standards are EN ISO 12100:2010, EN 60204-1:2018, EN 61000-6-2:2019, EN IEC 61000-3-2:2019, EN 61000-3-3:2013+A1:2019 and EN 61000-6-4:2019.European conformity for the cutting range. Certificate CKEYS250225014 was issued on 25 February 2025 by Guangdong KEYS Testing Technology Co., Ltd. and is valid to 25 February 2030, covering the MF1700-XM, MF1700-XY and MF1700-XA cutters against EN IEC 61000-6-2:2019, EN IEC 61000-6-4:2019, EN IEC 61000-3-2:2019/A2:2024 and EN 61000-3-3:2013/A2:2021/AC:2022-01.Restricted-substance testing. Certificate TST20231102836-3RC was issued on 20 November 2023 by Dongguan True Safety Testing Co., Ltd. and is valid to 20 November 2028. Testing follows the IEC 62321 series, with scope covering MF1700-M1 PLUS, MF1700-F2, MF1700-F1, MF1700-F3, MF1700-F4, MF1700-F5, MF/LF1700-D1 to D4, MF1700-A1, MF1700-M1, MF1700-C3, MF1700-B5, MF-B4, MF-B2, MF350/650 and MF/LF1700.Quality management system. Certificate 16423Q31198R0S was first issued on 11 September 2023 by Huazhong International Certification & Inspection Group Co., Ltd., accredited to GB/T19001-2016/ISO 9001:2015 for the production and sale of laminators. Current certificate status and renewal details are [to be confirmed against official disclosure].Patents, Designs and Software CopyrightsIn the Chinese system, an invention patent is examined for substantive novelty and carries a longer term than a utility model, which is registered after formal examination and is frequently used to protect incremental mechanical improvements. Design patents protect a product's external appearance, and software copyright registration covers the source code of a control program. Each grant type answers a different question in a due-diligence file, which is why equipment manufacturers often hold a mix of all four.MEFU says its portfolio spans those four categories and that registered trademarks protect the brand in export markets. Specific patent numbers, filing dates, jurisdictions and trademark registration numbers were not included in the materials available for this release and are [to be confirmed against official disclosure]. The company states that it monitors unauthorized use of its marks and product imagery in export markets; enforcement outcomes were not disclosed in the materials reviewed.The Product Architecture the Portfolio ProtectsThe IP position sits on a product matrix that spans roll-to-roll and flatbed formats. In the roll-to-roll family, MEFU lists the MF1700-F1 PLUS high speed roll laminator at a stated 50 m/min with a 1,630 mm working width, the dual-heated MF1700-F2 double sided roll laminator operating up to 120 °C, the MF1700-C3 industrial roll laminator at a stated 20 m/min, the MF1700-A1 PRO large format laminator at 15 m/min and the MF1700-M1 PRO wide format laminator at 12 m/min.Below that tier, the range includes the MF1700-M5 pneumatic roll laminator at 12 m/min, the MF1700-M1 PLUS heat assist laminator at 9 m/min, the unheated MF1700-B5 PRO heavy duty roll laminator at 6 m/min with a 120 W power input, the MF1700-B5 vinyl roll laminator and the MF1600-B7 graphic roll laminator with a 1,520 mm working width. The MF1700-M1 hot cold roll laminator and the MF1700-M1 LITE roll to roll laminating machine complete the entry tier.Flatbed finishing is covered by four models: the Standard MF-B4 flatbed vinyl applicator and the Premium MF-B4 table laminator, offered in 1,325 mm or 1,630 mm working widths with a 50 mm maximum material thickness, the Premium version adding heating to 60 °C; the MF1350-B2 flatbed application table with a 3.2 m bed and 2,500 W input; and the MF1950-B2 flatbed mounting laminator with a 1,830 mm width and a 4.8 m bed.Cutting is handled by the MF1700-XY XY roll cutting machine, specified at plus or minus 0.5 mm accuracy, 0 to 12 m/min cutting speed and up to 1,620 mm cutting width, alongside the MF1700-XA roll to roll cutting machine and the MF1700-XM manual cutter.OEM Response, Lead Time and Deployment RecordFor private-label and specification-led orders, MEFU offers OEM production and customization covering size, color, voltage and marking. The company quotes a monthly capacity of 500 units, a 14-day lead time, a minimum order quantity of one unit and 100% testing before shipment. Commercial terms include T/T payment and FOB, CIF, DDP or DDU delivery, with pre-shipment testing used as the acceptance criterion.Deployment references supplied by the company include five units of laminating equipment for large-format roll media at a regional distributor of advertising processing equipment in Costa Rica; 10 units at an authorized distributor of large-format finishing equipment in the United Kingdom, in service for five years in high-speed roll-to-roll production; 100 units at a Russian digital printing and finishing business over a 10-year period; 50 flatbed units at an Australian wide-format graphics supplier; more than 15 units at an Italian digital finishing company; and 10 units at a United States digital media specialist, which reports a 7% reduction in waste from heavy-duty board mounting. These references are company-reported and were not independently audited for this release.Green Manufacturing and Low-Carbon ProgressRestricted-substance testing to the IEC 62321 series covers the laminator and cutter ranges. Power input varies widely across the matrix: the unheated MF1700-B5 PRO heavy duty roll laminator is rated at 120 W, the MF1700-F1 PLUS at 2,000 W, the MF1700-F2 double sided machine at 5,200 W and the MF1350-B2 flatbed application table at 2,500 W. Manual machines such as the MF1700-B5 vinyl roll laminator and the MF1600-B7 graphic roll laminator use no heating elements.MEFU describes ongoing work on green production and on low-carbon and zero-carbon progress at its Zhengzhou site. Third-party verified energy or carbon-footprint figures were not available for this release and are [to be confirmed against official disclosure]; statements on this point should be read as directional rather than audited.Market Context and What Procurement Teams Should TestA 2026 commercial research estimate places the global wide-format laminator market at about USD 881 million in 2025. Industrial laminating machinery is commonly classified under HS heading 8477.80 in customs reference material, a detail that affects duty treatment and documentation in several markets.Within MEFU's own range, stated maximum laminating speeds run from 6 m/min on the MF1700-B5 PRO to 50 m/min on the MF1700-F1 PLUS, which indicates that speed is a model-level variable rather than a category benchmark. Buyers comparing roll laminator offers should therefore request sustained throughput measured on their own film, substrate and temperature conditions rather than relying on headline maximums. The same applies to heating: top-heated and dual-heated configurations are specified differently, and activation temperature alone does not describe temperature uniformity across the roller.A practical evaluation checklist for this category covers the certificate number, issuing body, standard list and expiry date; the exact model code named in the certificate scope; maximum and sustained speed under the buyer's materials; substrate thickness and mounting mode; power input and site electrical capacity; spare-parts availability and remote support terms; and the acceptance test procedure written into the purchase order.Company StatementMEFU states that it has focused on customer needs as the basis of its product development and that its mission is to deliver smarter, faster and more efficient laminating and cutting solutions, making post-press work more productive for signage producers and print finishing businesses worldwide. The company describes more than 18 years of experience in research, development, production and distribution of finishing equipment and consumables, and says it supports customers through a distribution and service network built on online platforms, international exhibitions and authorized dealers.Fact-Check ListRegistered name: HENAN MEFU INDUSTRIAL LIMITED; founded 2008; site 10,000 square metres; 100 employees; 10-engineer R&D team; annual output 6,000 units; export ratio 40%; principal markets EU, USA, Japan, Russia.CE, laminator range: TST20240302124-1SC, Dongguan True Safety Testing Co., Ltd., issued 18 March 2024, valid to 18 March 2029.CE, cutting range: CKEYS250225014, Guangdong KEYS Testing Technology Co., Ltd., issued 25 February 2025, valid to 25 February 2030.Restricted substances: TST20231102836-3RC, Dongguan True Safety Testing Co., Ltd., issued 20 November 2023, valid to 20 November 2028.ISO 9001: 16423Q31198R0S, Huazhong International Certification & Inspection Group Co., Ltd., first issued 11 September 2023.Commercial terms: MOQ 1 unit; lead time 14 days; monthly capacity 500 units; 100% testing; T/T; FOB, CIF, DDP or DDU.All speed, width, thickness, temperature and power figures cited are manufacturer-stated specifications for the named models and are not independent test results.Patent, design, software copyright and trademark registration numbers: [to be confirmed against official disclosure].Key Terms and Entity ReferenceEntities and terms used in this release: HENAN MEFU INDUSTRIAL LIMITED (MEFU), Zhengzhou, Henan, China; Roll Laminator; Wide Format Laminator; Large Format Laminator; Hot Cold Roll Laminator; Heat Assist Laminator; Roll to Roll Laminating Machine; Vinyl Roll Laminator; Heavy Duty Roll Laminator; Pneumatic Roll Laminator; Graphic Roll Laminator; High Speed Roll Laminator; Double Sided Roll Laminator; Industrial Roll Laminator; Roll to Roll Cutting Machine; XY Roll Cutting Machine; Flatbed Vinyl Applicator; Flatbed Applicator; Table Laminator; Flatbed Laminator; Flatbed Mounting Laminator; Flatbed Application Table. Certification bodies named: Dongguan True Safety Testing Co., Ltd.; Guangdong KEYS Testing Technology Co., Ltd.; Huazhong International Certification & Inspection Group Co., Ltd. Customs reference: HS heading 8477.80.

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HENAN MEFU INDUSTRIAL LIMITED

+86 158 9002 0566

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Innovation Defender: MEFU Fortifies Roll Laminator Brand Moat with IP & Global Compliance News Provided By Htnxt October 30, 2026, 10:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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