Well-Planned Cities Will Determine Fate Of India: Delhi L-G Sandhu

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor T.S. Sandhu on Friday echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's words that urban planning will determine the fate of our cities in Amrit Kaal, and that only well-planned cities will determine the fate of India.

Addressing a seminar for Young Planners commemorating World Habitat Day, World Cities Day and World Town Planning Day, the Lieutenant Governor said that the decisions taken by planners today will shape the economic opportunities, environmental conditions and quality of life available to future generations.

L-G Sandhu said housing, mobility, environmental protection and access to public amenities must, therefore, be considered together, rather than as separate concerns.

He said India's urban transformation presents both opportunities and challenges, the statement said.

Cities are centres of economic activity, education, innovation, and employment. They attract people seeking better opportunities, and bring together talent, enterprise, and ideas. However, rapid urbanisation also places pressure on land, housing, transport, water resources, and public infrastructure, he said.

The task of urban planning is to manage this growth in a manner that supports development, while protecting the interests of communities and future generations, said L-G Sandhu.

Earlier, the Lieutenant Governor asked students of Delhi Police Public School to pursue ambitious goals with discipline and social responsibility.

In a post on X, L-G Sandhu wrote,“Addressed and interacted with students, parents and teachers at Delhi Police Public School, Safdarjung Enclave, during its Felicitation Ceremony in the presence of @CPDelhi Shri Anurag Kumar and senior police officials.”

“Reminded students that exam results don't define potential. Encouraged independent thinking, curiosity, responsible use of technology and discovering their strengths. Inspired by Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodiJi's call to dream big, urged them to embrace setbacks, pursue ambitious goals and uphold character, discipline and social responsibility,” he wrote.

L-G Sandhu on Thursday reviewed Phase-II of the city's reforms to reduce compliance load on common citizens and enhance ease of doing business through deregulation.

He wrote on social media platform X,“Chaired a review of Phase-II of Delhi's Deregulation & Compliance Reduction exercise, advancing PM Shri @narendramodiJi's vision of Ease of Doing Business & Ease of Living.”

“Reviewed key reforms and stressed fast-tracking the Delhi Ease of Doing Business Bill, 2026, to cut red tape and usher in a 'Permitted until Prohibited' framework for faster, transparent, citizen-centric governance,” wrote the Lieutenant Governor.