Halloween 2026! 7 Spook-Tacular Ways To Celebrate In Bengaluru

Bengaluru is gearing up for Halloween 2026. From creative costumes and spooky home decorations to trick-or-treating, themed treats and fun-filled gatherings, here are seven ways to celebrate.

Bring out the witches, vampires, ghosts, zombies and spooky characters. Experiment with creative makeup, masks and DIY costumes to make October 31 memorable.

Children can dress up as their favourite Halloween characters and collect sweets in decorated baskets. Families can organise a supervised trick-or-treat activity with neighbours and friends.

Invite friends and family for a themed gathering featuring costume contests, spooky music, Halloween games and creative photo corners. Award fun titles for the scariest, funniest and most imaginative outfits.

Invite friends and family for a themed gathering featuring costume contests, spooky music, Halloween games and creative photo corners. Award fun titles for the scariest, funniest and most imaginative outfits.

Turn Halloween evening into a movie marathon with ghost stories, supernatural thrillers and family-friendly animated films. Add popcorn, dim lighting and Halloween-themed snacks to complete the experience.

Those looking to step out can explore Halloween-themed carnivals, costume parades, music nights and family activities taking place around Bengaluru. Check entry rules, age restrictions, timings and ticket availability before heading out.